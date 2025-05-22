There’s one big reason Michael Bublé’s returning to ‘The Voice’ — and no, it’s not to win a third time

Michael Bublé has become the golden coach on 'The Voice' by scoring two back-to-back wins. Sofronio Vasquez won season 26 last year, and on Tuesday, May 20, music prodigy from Florida, Adam David, continued the winning streak from Bublé's team. Now, the Canadian musician hopes to make a hat-trick as he returns to dominate the red seat for season 28. "Two seasons

under your belt now. Do you feel like a pro?" ExtraTV congratulated Bublé on the red carpet. "Two seasons under my belt, and I think one of the only artists in the recent history of this program that's going to do three. So I'll show up next year," he gushed about his victory.

"I love it here, I really do like the people, like working with the artists, it's awesome," he added. The 'Spicy Margarita' hitmaker revealed that he was excited to work with his friend Snoop Dogg on the upcoming season, but he also gave away a small secret. "I'm going to give you a bit of a scoop, uh, because nobody knows. And you'll be the first person that I tell, but when they asked if I would come back, I said, 'If Snoop does.' And they went to Snoop, but he said, 'Only if Bubbly Wobbly does.' Yeah, and uh, we talked this morning and um I love them so much man," Bublé confessed that he accepted the show's third time proposal only because of Dogg.

Michael Buble performs at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Ethan Miller)

Calling Dogg a "real deal," Bublé confessed that the 'Drop It Like It's Hot' rapper possesses a kindred spirit, and he is the same on and off the camera. "It's not one of those dudes who walks away and forgets who he was when the cameras are on. He's given those artists opportunities, I mean, I know one that's working for him right now at Death Row," the 'Feeling Good' singer disclosed about the rapper's magnanimity. Bublé unknowingly predicted his season 27 victory during the interview when being asked if he was anticipating another win. "For me, that would be the perfect way to enter into season 28. You know what I know, this is going to sound lame, but I'm we're winning now. There is no loss," he said.

After witnessing his manifestation unfolding into reality last night, the winning coach praised David during an exclusive with Entertainment Tonight. "We're both winners tonight, I'm so proud of him," he said." I don't know if a one-chair turn has ever won this competition, I'm not sure it's worth a Google," he hilariously added. "I wanted this, I wanted this so bad," 'The Voice' Season 27 winner confessed. "And the fact that it's a reality is just that it's blowing my mind, I need time to process it," David added. The super coach had a special message for struggling musicians.

"All you beautiful musicians who are playing nightclubs and bars, and gigs, and you're just hustling, it can happen for you, it happened for him. This guy is a musician. He was just a blue collar dude that worked his butt off and learned and grew, and you can make your dreams come true," he concluded.