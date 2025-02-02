Will Meghan Markle return to acting? 'Suits' creator teases exciting update for new spinoff series

'Suits' ran for nine seasons, with Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) as a top lawyer in New York and Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), who worked as a lawyer when he never graduated. Mike later married Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle), and they moved to Seattle—a plot point driven by Markle's departure to marry Prince Harry and join the British Royal Family. Now, five years after Suits ended, fans are eager to see who's returning for the new spin-off, 'Suits LA'. With rumors swirling about whether Meghan Markle will reprise her role, the showrunner has teased some exciting returns, adding to the buzz. This marks the second spin-off after Pearson, which followed Jessica Pearson but was canceled after just one season in 2019. Fans are hoping 'Suits LA' sticks around much longer.

Aaron Korsh, the showrunner for 'Suits' talked about whether characters from the original 'Suits' would appear and how the new show would be different. When asked if characters like Donna (Sarah Rafferty) or Rachel (Meghan Markle) might return, he first confirmed, "Harvey is coming." This was after Gabriel Macht announced it himself, as reported by Lad Bible. He added that it’s still uncertain if any other original characters will join, saying, "I am open to everything but we do want to launch these characters on this show." Some fans think 'Suits LA' will just be a replacement for 'Suits', but Korsh disagrees. He explained, "All I can say is that if people watch, they will quickly see it does have overlap but it is 100% its own thing. If you liked the original and give this a fair shot, I find it hard to believe you won’t come to love it," as reported by People.

He also praised the new cast, including Stephen Amell and Bryan Greenberg, and assured fans, "Not trying to replace our beloved originals. Just a new crew working in a different city handling different kinds of cases." Finally, Korsh made it clear that 'Suits LA' isn’t just a spin-off with the same old characters. He said, "It seems like people are all wishing it was the originals back. I expected this and can’t blame them. I can only hope they give #SuitsLA an open-minded try. If they do, I really believe they will grow to love it." Well, so unlikely that Markle is returning for the spin-off and we can't say we didn't see this coming.

If you're interested to see Markle on the small screen, the Dutchess of Sussex has announced a lifestyle series on Netflix titled 'With Love, Meghan'. There's no information on the release date. However, on the other hand, 'Suits LA' is a new legal drama set in Los Angeles, centered around a former federal prosecutor who started his own law firm. Known for taking big risks and handling high-profile cases, he faces the challenges of building a successful firm while dealing with personal and professional challenges.

Stephen Amell in a still from 'Suits LA' (Credit Image Source: NBC)

Unlike the original 'Suits', which was based in New York, this series will have a different setting, new characters, and different types of legal cases. However, it will still have the fast-paced drama and smart legal battles that made 'Suits' popular. 'Suits LA' is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Following its television broadcast, episodes will be available for streaming on Peacock the next day.