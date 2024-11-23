‘Suits LA’ teaser is here and we can't get over its nostalgic nod to the original

NBC drops the first official teaser of 'Suits: LA, giving a nostalgic touch to impress the fans of original series

We can't keep calm as the first official teaser of 'Suits: LA' has finally arrived! NBC's upcoming series serves as a spin-off to the beloved legal drama 'Suits' and features Gabriel Macht and Patrick J Adams in lead roles.

The brief teaser of 31 seconds, released on Friday, November 22, skips the dialogue but delivers a visual sneak peek of the aesthetic and vibe of the series. What makes it further exciting is the addition of nostalgia, immediately reminding us of the OG series. The clip opens with the iconic 'Greenback Boogie' by Ima Robot, the theme song fans instantly associate with the original 'Suits' which had its successful run for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019.

Watch 'Suits: LA' teaser

What to expect in 'Suits: LA'?

A still from 'Suits: LA' teaser (YouTube/@nbc)

'Suits: LA' centers around Ted Black, played by Stephen Amell. He is a former New York federal prosecutor turned lawyer. Since his law firm is struggling, he has to take on a role he once despised.

The official logline of 'Suits: LA' reads, "Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved."

In the series, we are hoping to see extreme professional and personal tension and drama in Ted’s life and those associated with him.

One cast member of 'Suits' will return in 'Suits: LA'

Nine seasons of 'Suits are available to stream on Netflix (USA Network)

Ever since 'Suits: LA' was announced, fans have been wondering if they would see the OG stars of 'Suits' returning in their roles for the spin-off. The answer is, yes! Gabriel Macht aka our very own Harvey Spector would be making an appearance for three episodes. The actor confirmed it with a cryptic Instagram post on November 20 where we saw him dressing into a crisp white shirt with the initials 'H.S.' Even the shoes had the name 'Harvey' printed on the soles.

Macht wrote in the caption, "When an old friend is in need…it’s time to take care of things and make those very ‘things’ right." Meanwhile, it remains a suspense if we would see more faces of the original series in the spin-off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriel Macht (@iamgabrielmacht)

When will 'Suits: LA' release?

A still from 'Suits: LA' teaser (YouTube/@nbc)

Created by Aaron Korsh, 'Suits: LA' features Stephen Amell as Ted Black, Josh McDermitt as Stuart Lane, Lex Scott Davis as Erica Rollins, and Bryan Greenberg as Rick Dodsen. Troy Winbush and Alice Lee will star in recurring roles while Gabriel Macht will make a guest appearance. The series will premiere with Episode 1 on February 23, 2025, on NBC.