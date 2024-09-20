Will 'LOTR: Rings of Power' Season 2 show Isildur's descent into the darkest of characters? Here's what to expect

Isildur has always been a good guy in 'LOTR: The Rings Of Power', but if he turns to serve Sauron, he could become a 'Nazgûl'

MIDDLE EARTH: Prime Video's 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' has kept viewers on the edge of their seats, especially with Maxim Baldry's portrayal of Isildur. As the series delves deeper into Middle-earth lore, viewers are curious whether Isildur will follow the original story by JRR Tolkien or if the creators will take a different path.

These hints of foreshadowing, along with numerous subtle elements woven throughout the series, have raised questions about the potential for Isildur's fall into darkness. His character, marked by impulsiveness and a thirst for glory, raises questions about his vulnerability to Sauron. The rest of the story will explore whether Isildur can resist this darkness or get entrapped by it.

Is Isildur doomed to become a Nazgul and serve Sauron?

Fans worry that Isildur's weaknesses might lead him down the horrific path, thus becoming one of the very powerful Nazgul of Sauron. This dreadful feeling is due to the insecurities that this show bestowed upon Isildur, along with his infatuation with the Dark Lord's power.

If Isildur does become a Nazgul, he will be completely different from what Tolkien wrote, where he instead kills Sauron and becomes the King of Gondor. This representation was shown in the video game 'Middle Earth: Shadow of War'. However, this divergence could add a fresh layer of complexity to the story.

What would Isildur's change mean for Middle Earth in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power'

If Isildur succumbs to Sauron's influence and becomes a Nazgul, the repercussions would be catastrophic. Imagine the kingdom of Gondor, once led with courage and honor, now compromised by Isildur's intimate knowledge of its defenses. The Last Alliance, forged through blood and sacrifice, would be shattered by Isildur's betrayal, leaving the Free Peoples questioning their ability to trust one another.

The people of Middle-earth would lose a beacon of hope, as one of their brightest heroes falls prey to darkness. Isildur's loved ones, particularly his brother Anarion and mentor Elendil, would grapple with the sad reality of his transformation. Their bonds, forged through shared struggles and loyalty, would be severely tested as they confront the shocking truth.

As a Nazgul, Isildur would become an unstoppable force, inspiring terror in those who once called him a friend. His unparalleled power and insight would make him a formidable enemy, forcing the Free Peoples to reevaluate their strategy against Sauron. Yet amid this darkness, a glimmer of hope remains. Is there some remnant of his former self, or has he gone too far into the abyss? Does this downfall serve as a warning to failed unchecked ambitions and the corrupting influence of power? We will have to watch 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' to find out.

