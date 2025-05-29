‘DWTS’ pros invited a huge Twitch streamer to join the show — but wait, did he just say yes?

Kai Cenat on ‘DWTS’? Fans are usually against internet personalities appearing on the show, but they’re making an exception this time

'DWTS' has been a fan favorite reality show for decades. Now, as the show gears up for season 34's premiere in September, there is no denying the recruiting process for the celebrity cast is gaining momentum. Robert Irwin was the first celebrity to be cast on the show, followed by Alix Earle, and while the show likes to keep the suspense alive, pro Ezra Sosa and season 33 Mirrorball trophy winner Jenna Johnson might have given us the biggest hint as to who the next celebrity to be cast on the show. During the 'American Music Awards' held on May 26, Sousa and Johnson didn't shy away from seizing the opportunity to rope in their favorite celeb from the star-studded arena: Kai Cenat.

During the show, when Sousa ran into a Cenat, he kicked off the conversation and declared, "I don’t wanna interrupt. Huge fan of your f****g content. I'm on 'Dancing With the Stars.' Have you ever seen it?" When Cenat replied, "Yes," Sosa wasted no time and asked him the real question, "Do you know how to f***g dance?" To which the star replied swiftly, "A little bit," seemingly anxious about what was coming next.

Then, Sosa asked, "Have you ever considered doing the show?" Cenat's Kai exclaimed with excitement, "Yes! Dancing With the Stars?" Taking on his phone, he said, "Yes, take my number," before Johnson stepped up and asked, "Would you like to be my partner?" Without missing a beat, Cenat replied with double the excitement, “Hell yeah. I'm gonna dance my a** off."

While what seemed like a playful exchange, things took a serious turn when Sosa shared the video clip of the moment on his TikTok on May 27, where he wrote in the comments section, "Blow this video up to get casting's attention. Let’s get Kai on 'DWTS!!!!'" The idea sparked a flurry of reaction all over the internet. On a Reddit thread titled, 'Ezra and Jenna asking Twitch streamer Kai Cenat if he wants to be on 'DWTS' (he does)', a user wrote, "I actually would want to see him on ‘DWTS’." Agreeing to the sentiment another user wrote, “normally am against the internet personalities being on ‘DWTS’ but I would enjoy seeing this crossover.. maybe it’s his bubbly personality but I think he could be fun to watch !” Also, those who didn’t know who Cenat is wrote, “I've never heard of him, but I love what I'm seeing! His personality and enthusiasm seem perfect!”

Campaigning for Cenat, a netizen added, “The show should POUNCE and call him up ASAP tbh. He's hugeeeee right now (probably the number 1 social media star there is right now), so scooping him up would be big!” Speaking of his pairing with Johnson, a viewer said, "I love his energy and I would love love love to see him in the ballroom, especially with Jenna." With Cenat's magnetic persona and soaring excitement of fans, it won't be a surprise if 'DWTS' names him the third celebrity to join the cast in season 34.