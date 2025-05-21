This teen ‘American Idol’ runner-up might be eyeing ‘DWTS’ next — and we’re here for it

'DWTS' teases a major casting reveal — and fans think an 'American Idol' heartthrob could be next to hit the dance floor.

Popular teen country artist John Foster wants to set the hearts racing once more after being declared runner-up on the 'American Idol' season 23. The Louisiana native is open to competing for the Mirror Ball trophy by entering the new season of 'Dancing With the Stars'. "I never really thought about that. I’ll tell you this – it’s certainly not a no," he revealed during an exclusive with TVInsider on being asked if he would try his luck on the ballroom stage. It might just happen that Foster may profit from his rising stardom and compete against well-known faces on the celebrity dance show.

The 18-year-old celebrated his win with optimism: "Please be confident in who you are as an artist,” Foster advised the 'Idol' future contestants. “Never accept failure as a final defeat. Never accept defeat. Do not be discouraged. This is the beginning,” he wisely worded his message. Meanwhile, 'DWTS' has already been buzzing on social media after wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin was announced as one of its first participants. For the unversed, his elder sister Bindi competed and won the Mirror Ball trophy during season 21 in 2015. Meanwhile, Parade reports that on May 22, 'Good Morning America' will reveal the second cast member for season 34 of DWTS. Kristyn Burtt, DWTS reporter, shared this exciting news first on her TikTok.

"This is so smart, because remember we just had the Dancing with the Stars tour end in April? A few days later, they announced Robert Irwin as the very first cast member, and now, in May, we're getting a second cast member. I think this is a brilliant PR strategy. It is keeping Dancing with the Stars in the headlines, leading all the way up to the premiere. I would expect maybe a couple of other surprises in the coming months," Burtt shared excitedly. "I love that it's keeping us on our toes, but the smart thing is that they are making sure that Dancing with the Stars is a priority as a trending headline and on social media, so who do you think they'll announce?" she added.

There have been fan theories about a 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' starcast joining in as the second contestant on the ABC dance reality show. A Reddit discussion thread has guessed that Taylor Frankie Paul might just be the ideal choice. "I'm predicting Taylor! She's easily the most popular of the Mormon Wives, and with over 5 million TikTok followers, she's extremely marketable!" the opening comment suggested. "I think it'll be someone that has something to tie into the ABC/Disney universe. I was trying to think if there was something coming up that the show might be able to capitalize on. Another idea I had that's unrelated to the network was maybe the Lautners," a fan countered.

"Would love Taylor on the show, but not sure how that would work with custody," an online user chimed. "I’m not sure she would do it because of her kids. She probably wouldn’t be able to have them in LA due to her custody agreements, so I could see her not doing it because of that," a netizen voiced, keeping in mind Paul's custody battle with ex-husband Tate Paul. However, it will be exciting to see which one of the reality stars gets the coveted second place on the 'DWTS'.