Apple TV+'s hit crime drama ‘Presumed Innocent’ is back for season 2 — but with a juicy twist this time

The twisted tale of love, relationships, mystery, and law is all set to make a comeback as Apple TV+ recently announced 'Presumed Innocence' Season 2. Set against a classic whodunit premise, the mystery thriller show starred Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead and was adapted from the book of the same name by Scott Turow. While Season 1 tied up many threads surrounding Carolyn Polhemus' (Renate Reinsve) murder, the big question now is, will Gyllenhaal reprise his role of Rusty Sabich, or is an entirely new mystery about to unfold?

Apple TV+ has reportedly confirmed that 'Presumed Innocent' Season 2 will tell an entirely new story. Known for 'Superman' and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel', Rachel Brosnahan has been cast as the lead in a new role, confirming the series will not be following the events of the first season, per The Week. Created by David E. Kelley and produced by JJ Abrams' Bad Robot, the show will see Brosnahan also join as an executive producer. Meanwhile, Gyllenhaal will stay on board as an executive producer but will not return onscreen.

'Presumed Innocence' Season 2 is said to be based on Jo Murray's upcoming novel 'Dissection of a Murder,' which will be published in 2026. The official synopsis reveals that the protagonist, Leila Reynolds, who will be played by Rachel Brosnahan, takes on her first murder case, which is a high-profile judge’s death. However, she's left shocked when the accused, Jack Millman, demands that she defend him as his lawyer and won't speak. As the case unfolds, Leila must work hard to protect both her client and her own hidden past.

Kelley and Erica Lipez will serve as showrunners, with author Scott Turow on board as co-executive producer. Notably, 31 years after making his television debut, Gyllenhaal has been nominated for his first-ever Emmy for his performance in 'Presumed Innocent.' He's up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at the 2025 Emmys. While the show brought him critical acclaim, Gyllenhaal's decision not to return for Season 2 is highly debatable. This makes his Emmy nod a one-time shot, as he goes head-to-head with major contenders like Colin Farrell and Stephen Graham, per ScreenRant.

Not only that, Gyllenhaal also joins the ranks of movie stars like Al Pacino, Kevin Costner, and Mark Ruffalo, who've successfully transitioned to the Emmys through limited series roles. His performance in 'Presumed Innocent' gives him one of his best shots in years at winning a major award. However, it has also to be noted that his chances of winning are quite slim, as he faces stiff competition from Farrell's role in 'The Penguin,' who already won the Golden Globe, and Graham's 'Adolescence,' whose show became a massive Netflix hit. Since 'Presumed Innocent' is an anthology and Gyllenhaal won't return for Season 2, this Emmy nomination is likely a one-and-done opportunity. Had he stayed on, he might've faced less competitive seasons in the future.