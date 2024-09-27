Warning: Will Ferrell's Netflix docu will leave you sobbing

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: It seems that Will Ferrell and his close friend Harper Steele are not the only ones having a great time on their exciting road trip in Netflix's newest documentary 'Will & Harper', as fans are also going gaga over the duo's camaraderie. Directed by Josh Greenbaum, the documentary film follows Ferrell and Steele on an exciting and emotional 17-day road journey throughout the United States.

Following Steele's coming out as transgender, the two embark on a road trip from New York to Los Angeles, stopping at important sites along the way and having open discussions about identity and how their relationship is evolving. Additionally, the movie offers a close-up view of their almost three-decade relationship, making the experience all the way more heartwarming.

Fans urge others to watch 'Will & Harper'

'Will & Harper' showcases a heartfelt tale of friendship of ever-evolving people in the changing world (@netflix)

As soon as 'Will & Harper' made its debut, fans flocked to X to share their opinions about the documentary. A fan said, "Will and harper what an emotionally charged documentary, Will omg what an amazing friend I want a friend like Will, Watch this peeps it's so good, you will sob your heart out though."

Another added, "Everyone has to watch Will & Harper I need to talk about it."

While a fan shared, "Just watched Will and Harper on netflix. Here's hoping some Terfs watch and learn."

"WillAndHarper should be REQUIRED VIEWING. Will&Harper," said a fan.

A fan who found the documentary relatable, said, "About 40 minutes into Will & Harper, loving it so far but being in this weird mid-transition point and watching it makes it quite a raw and difficult experience so I'm just kind of crying my way through it."

Fans express their love for 'Will & Harper'

A still from 'Will & Harper' trailer (YouTube/@netflix)

Fans who enjoyed 'Will & Harper' also showered the movie with love and appreciation. A fan said, "Will and Harper have done more to advance love of transgender individuals than anyone ever."

Another added, "I am watching Will & Harper on Netflix and it is deeply moving."

A fan said, "Just watching Will & Harper on Netflix. A doco about Will Farrell’s best mate & creative colleague transitioning to a female. Will shows us real men are not afraid of people who struggle with their sex. A conversation that Will didn’t need to show the public but good on him."

A fan shared about a joke in the documentary and said, "For as much as I'm in a bizarre emotional state while watching it, the ongoing joke of Will & Harper forcing pringles on everyone because they bought too many pringles is very funny."

How to stream 'Will & Harper'?

Will Farrell in a still from 'Will & Harper' trailer (YouTube/@netflix)

In order to watch 'Will & Harper' on Netflix, you need to have a dedicated subscription, as the streaming service offers a range of packages to suit your budget. The Standard Plan with commercials requires a monthly subscription fee of $6.99 and offers full HD (1080p) streaming.

The Standard Plan, priced at $15.49 per month and free from commercials, allows one account to be used on two screens simultaneously while streaming in 1080p full HD quality.

The Premium Plan, which costs $22.99 per month, enables users to stream content on up to four screens simultaneously in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Atmos and HDR.

