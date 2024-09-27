Internet has a field day as 50 Cent's Diddy documentary finds home at Netflix

Diddy, known for launching the careers of artists such as The Notorious B.I.G. and Usher, is now in hot water

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Netflix is set to release a documentary exploring allegations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, with rapper 50 Cent serving as executive producer. The project, initially titled 'Diddy Do It?', was first announced by Curtis James Jackson III aka 50 Cent, who revealed that Netflix won a bidding war to produce the documentary.

Details on the documentary's content and release date remain scarce, but we are eagerly awaiting more information with Netflix's involvement now confirmed. As updates become available, fans will get a deeper look into the allegations surrounding Diddy Combs.

50 Cent to executive produce the Diddy documentary on Netflix

Alexandria Stapleton will direct the docu-series, which is currently in production. 50 Cent and Stapleton shared a statement saying, "This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far," in a statement to Variety. They continued, "We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives. While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs’ story is not the full story of hip-hop and its culture. We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions."

50 Cent will executive produce the docu-series alongside Stapleton through his G-Unit Film & Television banner. The project was announced in December 2023, following sexual assault allegations from four different women against Combs.

What will the Diddy documentary on Netflix be about?

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a prominent musician who ruled the hip-hop scene in the 1990s and 2000s (@gettyimages)

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested in the lobby of a Manhattan hotel on September 16 after a grand jury indicted him following sexual assault lawsuits. By August 2024, he had faced accusations of abusive behavior in at least nine lawsuits. On November 2023, Combs came under heavy scrutiny when his ex-girlfriend, Casandra Ventura AKA Cassie, filed a federal lawsuit accusing him of years of sexual and physical abuse. Cassie, a singer who met him at 19 and once signed to his label, claimed he controlled every aspect of her life, including her home, clothes, medical records, and car.

The Netflix documentary will focus on the serious allegations of sex trafficking, racketeering, sexual assault, and violent abuse against the 54-year-old. The rapper-producer suggested that proceeds from the same will be used to support sexual assault victims.

Combs has pleaded not guilty and remains in police custody after a New York federal judge denied his bail request.

Fans have a field day over 50 Cent producing the Diddy documentary

A post shared by an Instagram account named Memezar about 50 Cent producing the documentary, in particular, has sent the internet into chaos as fans can't stop commenting their opinions on the development.

