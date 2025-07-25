Willie and Korie Robertson’s hilariously awkward dance during ‘Duck Dynasty’ episode sparks ‘DWTS’ rumors

Looks like Willie and Korie Robertson might be ready to take on 'Dancing with the Stars.' The beloved couple from 'Duck Dynasty' were seen stepping into their dancing shoes in the latest episode of the show. While their daughter, Sadie Robertson, previously competed on the hit show, the latest development has triggered speculation about the couple’s own potential participation on 'DWTS.' Not only that, but Sadie also revealed who might win the dancing show between her parents, and the answer might surprise you.

Korie Robertson and Willie Robertson from 'Duck Dynasty' attend the Capitol File 58th Presidential Inauguration Reception in Washington, DC (Image Source: Getty Images for Capitol File Magazine | Photo by Paul Morigi)

In the July 20 episode of 'Duck Dynasty: The Revival,' Willie and Korie took on a dance challenge as part of a team-building talent competition organized by the Duck Commander crew, per TV Insider. The challenge even brought back memories of their daughter Sadie's 'Dancing with the Stars' days, where she finished second in Season 19. Korie had a clear plan for her and Willie. To pull it off, she blindfolded Willie and led him to a dance studio where Cost n' Mayor TikTok stars Austin Telenko and Marideth Batchelor were waiting for them.

While Korie showed early promise during their first session, Willie was more hesitant and preferred improvisation over strict choreography. Still, their instructors remained hopeful, adjusting the dance to their abilities and praising their enthusiasm. As rehearsals continued, it was clear Korie was determined, and Willie, though out of his comfort zone, was game for the laughs, charm, and maybe a few surprisingly smooth moves.

On the other hand, Sadie had strong reactions after discovering her parents were learning a dance routine for a family talent show. "This is so up their alley because they go extra in whatever they do," she said. After watching their rehearsal, Sadie admitted she had underestimated her mom, saying, "I take back what I said about Dad winning Dancing With the Stars and [Mom] coming in fourth. I think it’s the opposite," she concluded, clearly impressed by Korie's progress and underwhelmed by Willie's moves. After five days of practice, Willie and Korie hit the stage in bright 90s-style jumpsuits and delivered a fun performance that won over the crowd.

The competition was tough as Jeffrey served as the show's emcee and opened with a magic act, followed by a variety of musical performances, dog tricks, yo-yo routines, and more. Uncle Si introduced, 'The Life of Si,' a quirky act featuring puppets made by John Luke and Bella. Originally, Si had planned to use taxidermy-inspired puppets, but Luke pivoted to homemade ones after those proved "a bit terrifying." Although their skit got laughs, it couldn't match the crowd-pleasing charm of Willie and Korie's dance number. After much trial and error, Rebecca's son, Zane, finally learned to ride his bike with the help of Willie and Korie, making him the winner of the competition.

Notably, after an eight-year break, the Robertson family made their return to reality TV with 'Duck Dynasty: The Revival,' which premiered in June 2025. The show follows Willie and Korie Robertson as they face new chapters in life, including grandkids, business ventures, and more time at Duck Commander, per TV Insider. Fans also wondered if the reboot would have a second season. As per reports, A&E has enough faith in the revival to order two seasons (10 episodes each) back in January 2025, confirming Season 2 before the first episode even aired.