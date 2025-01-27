'Duck Dynasty' is finally coming back — but one beloved member won't return for a tragic reason

While 'Duck Dynasty' is all set to make a comeback, the absence of a beloved member is saddening

Nobody would have thought that a reality show featuring a family who makes products for duck hunters would become a smash hit. But as the show heads toward its revival, it's high time to celebrate the Robertson family's accomplishments. The famous family, who operates their business, Duck Commander, in West Monroe, Louisiana, is all set to grace the television screen once again. However, while the ardent fans are cheering on to see their favorite family's much-anticipated comeback, the news that a beloved member will not be part of the revival is catching many off guard. However, the reason behind the absence is all the way more heartbreaking.

Honorary Starter, reality TV personality Phil Robertson takes part in pre-race ceremonies for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Duck Commander 500 at Texas Motor Speedway (Image Source: Getty Images for Texas Motor Speedway | Photo by Jonathan Ferrey)

A&E's 'Duck Dynasty,' which kissed farewell in 2017 is all set to make a comeback with 'Duck Dynasty: The Revival' bringing the Robertson family back in action for two confirmed seasons with 20 episodes, as per Deadline. The cast will feature Willie and Korie Robertson, with their children and grandchildren, in Louisiana. While fans celebrated the news, the absence of Phil Robertson has left many wondering about the reason. The patriarch of the family, who has been a controversial figure due to his homophobic comments, has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

Due to Phil's ongoing battle with Alzheimer's and a blood disease, he will sadly not be a part of the show. Jase Robertson shared on the 'Unashamed' with the Robertson Family podcast that Phil's condition has worsened over time. While Phil's Alzheimer’s is in the early stages, he is physically unable to participate in the show, as reported by PennLive. Jase remarked, "I'm like, 'Well Phil, you can barely walk around without crying out in pain, and your memory is not what it once was,'"Jase shared. "He’s like, 'Tell me about it.' So he is literally unable to — I think he would agree — to just sit down and have a conversation," Jase further explained.

Jase continued, "We've got a team of doctors, and then we have another set of doctors who are looking at all the tests, and they're all in agreement that there’s no curing what he has." Jase also clarified that Phil's Alzheimer's is in the early stages. However, the disease, combined with the blood disorder, has made daily activities increasingly difficult for the patriarch. He also emphasized that while Phil’s cognitive abilities have been affected the physical toll of his illnesses has also made it nearly impossible for him to have a conversation or take part in activities as he once did.

While Phil's condition is indeed heartbreaking, Duck Dynasty's Uncle Si will fortunately make a return. This comes after concerns about Uncle Si’s health, especially after a video surfaced last year, showing him hooked up to oxygen, leaving fans wondering if he would be able to participate in the reboot. Korie Robertson and her daughter Sadie Robertson addressed this question on their 'Whoa That’s Good podcast,' as per TVinsider. Korie said, "Yes, you will see Uncle Si on the show," and also teased that there’s a lot to catch up on since "so much has changed."