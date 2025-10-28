Will there be ‘Chad Powers’ Season 2? Creator teases what’s next after Hulu show’s cliffhanger finale

Hulu’s ‘Chad Powers’ ends on a game-changing cliffhanger that has fans begging for answers and the creators are already plotting the next play

The whistle has blown on ‘Chad Powers’ Season 1, but for fans of Hulu’s breakout sports comedy, it feels like the game has only just begun. The final episode, “6th QUARTER,” ended on a note so tense it left viewers shouting at their screens. It sparked a storm of online theories about what could come next for Chad, the South Georgia Catfish, and the small-town dream that started it all. Over the past six episodes, ‘Chad Powers’ has become one of Hulu’s most talked-about new comedies. It’s an offbeat, heart-driven sports story anchored by Glen Powell’s hilarious and heartfelt performance.

From locker-room banter to underdog wins, the show has balanced satire and sincerity in equal measure. But when the finale faded to black, audiences were left with more questions than ever. Did Chad lead his team to victory in the big game? What happens next between Chad and Ricky (Perry Mattfeld)? And what does the future hold for Russ and the rest of the Catfish crew? Those questions remain unanswered because, as fans discovered, Episode 6 wasn’t just a cliffhanger. It was the season 1 finale. Yes, you read that right! There’s no episode 7 on the schedule. “6th QUARTER” officially wraps the first season, leaving the field wide open for a potential second run.

And while Hulu has not yet confirmed a renewal, signs of optimism are already in play. In a recent interview, series co-creator Michael Waldron revealed that he and Powell have outlined ideas for at least three seasons and are already in early discussions about what the next chapter might look like. “We always intended to have a cliffhanger,” Waldron explained to Decider. “And we’re working on it to try and make sure everything that happens next is good and fulfilling.” Waldron, known for his work on ‘Loki,’ brings that same balance of absurdity and emotional punch to ‘Chad Powers.’

His comments suggest that, while Hulu hasn’t made an official announcement, conversations about Season 2 are well underway behind the scenes. And when might fans expect new episodes? Nothing’s set in stone yet, but Waldron made it clear he and Powell don’t plan to leave fans hanging for years. “We want to make it on time, on schedule,” he said. “I don’t want this to be one of the shows that people have to wait forever for. There are only six half-hour episodes. It’s not a long thing. We don’t want to withhold any longer than we have to.”

That timeline suggests that if 'Chad Powers' secures an official green light soon, production could resume sometime in 2025. This potentially puts 'Chad Powers' Season 2 on track for a 2026 premiere. For now, fans can revisit all six episodes of Season 1, which are available to stream exclusively on Hulu, as per USA Today. Whether or not Chad returns to the turf, one thing is clear: viewers are already ready for overtime.