'Wicked' faces more controversy, now over an Ariana Grande doll as movie's rocked even before release

As 'Wicked' is gearing up for its release, Mattel seems to have caused a mishap that has shocked us not only as Ariana's fans, but as toy-lovers too

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: As we eagerly await 'Wicked’s upcoming release, a major error on an official doll has sparked a new wave of controversy. Mattel recently launched a 'Singing Glinda' doll based on Ariana Grande’s character in the movie.

However, instead of directing fans to the official 'Wicked' movie website, the doll’s packaging mistakenly links to an adult site, leaving parents and fans shocked and outraged. As word spread, this error became one of the biggest blunders in recent toy releases.

What that Mattel's 'Singing Glinda' doll controversy is all about

The 'Singing Glinda' doll was sold to promote Ariana's role in the upcoming movie 'Wicked' (Mattel)

The packaging error on the Glinda doll box, which shares “wicked.com” instead of “wickedmovie.com,” has raised serious concerns that children might end up on a porn website by mistake.

Fans quickly noticed an error on the packaging, where a link to an adult website appeared instead of the intended movie website address. Images of the mistake surfaced on social media, with fans sharing their surprise.

"I purchased the Singing Elphaba doll and upon inspection, the website printed on the back side [of the] Mattel box, right above the barcode is listed as… an unaffiliated adult [not safe for work] 18+ website," one fan wrote on Reddit. Another user confirmed seeing the misprint on shelves at Target and Walmart.

An enraged fan shared on X, "Seriously Mattel? Advertising a Porn website on the back of your wicked movie dolls now? This is my Glinda. We know the quality has been declining for awhile but really? Who is getting sacked for this?" "My sister bought a few of these today in some future get rich scheme. Didn’t believe her until she showed me the website it takes you to. On a side note, the Glinda doll has an incredibly irritating -10 second recording of one of the songs, and that’s all it sings," shared another fan.

My sister bought a few of these today in some future get rich scheme. Didn’t believe her until she showed me the website it takes you to.



"I own one wicked porn doll. I went to order Glinda and all dolls have been pulled," posted one user.

Mattel issues apology over 'Singing Glinda' doll blunder

Mattel then clarified that the error affected only the Glinda doll sold mainly in the U.S. Meanwhile, other merchandise, like the Wicked LEGO sets, were confirmed to have the correct website printed. "'We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this. Parents are advised that the misprinted, incorrect website is not appropriate for children, shared Mattel in the statement, as reported by Daily Mail.

Interestingly, despite the backlash, some collectors are now reselling the doll with the misprint for as much as $500 online, turning it into a rare item. Although Mattel is working to fix the mistake, the packaging mishap has added more fuel to the pre-release drama surrounding Wicked, a film already under intense public scrutiny.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked stars Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and is set for release on November 22. Early reviewers are calling it a 'magical' adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical, and despite the setback, fans remain excited to visit the world of Oz.

'Wicked' trailer

'Wicked' hits theatres on Friday, November 22

