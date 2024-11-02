Dream Bubble: How Ariana Grande's viral 'Wicked' dress went from an idea to a 100,000-piece wonder

Wicked’s award-winning designer Paul Tazewell reveals the surprising inspiration behind the famous 'Bubble Dress'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Ariana Grande's iconic Glinda dress in 'Wicked' is making a strong buzz among fashion freaks and fans of the original Broadway show that inspired Jon M Chu's latest musical film.

The outfits, particularly, the pink bubble dress that's been going viral on the Internet isn't just about its look; it's about the journey from concept to creation. Costume designer Paul Tazewell worked with over a hundred artisans, including tailors, dressmakers, weavers, and embroiderers, to bring his designs to life.

Ariana Grande's dress in 'Wicked' has a connection with 'The Wizard of Oz'

Ariana Grande’s Glinda is practically floating in her famous pink bubble dress. But did you know that the design was actually inspired by Billie Burke’s look in the 1939 'The Wizard of Oz' film? Tazewell, known for 'Hamilton and West Side Story', had one purpose in mind: to keep Glinda's dress timeless yet unique. Therefore, he added his own twist to Burke's look to make an unforgettable outfit for Grande. "I wanted to bring my own voice to the world of 'Wicked' embodied by Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda," Tazewell said in a behind-the-scenes video.

He replaces the bright pink of the original with a softer, warmer hue to give Glinda a more grounded elegance. The dress is delicate yet structured, with a beaded bodice and a bell-shaped skirt that gives off a “lighter-than-air” vibe. The legendary costume has layers of crinoline, tulle, and silk organza that create the translucent effect. He thus brings a unique charm to the character while paying homage to both the original Broadway show and the world of 'The Wizard of Oz'.

What inspired Ariana Grande's viral bubble dress in 'Wicked'

Tazewell revealed, "The dressmaker for Glinda, he went about approaching it from Fibonacci spiral and creating shapes using that as a springboard and then evolving that into the dress that we have now."

For unversed, The Fibonacci spiral is a curved shape based on a sequence where each number is the sum of the two before it (1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8…). It often inspires fashion designers to create balanced, flowing designs. Its application is involved in garment cuts, patterns, and layouts to make pieces feel more organic and visually appealing. Tazewell mentioned that for Glinda, the dress had to be "about curves and softness and femininity and rainbow tones."

Speaking about the dress, Grande said in the BTS video, "Glinda's fashion story is so much fun. For the first bubble dress, we thought we should go pink. I wish you could touch these clothes. It's just all this pink and fluff, I nearly had a heart attack."

Every stitch and swirl of the fabric thus embodies the spirit of Oz itself. 'Wicked' isn't just a musical, but an experience, rich with hidden layers and stories woven into each costume. Tazewell hasn't just created gorgeous outfits we wish we had in our closet, he has created magic that is destined to become a cherished part of ‘Wicked’ lore. And we can't wait to see how all this pans out on a larger screen.

'Wicked' is scheduled for theatrical release in the United States for Friday, November 22