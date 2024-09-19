Why were there two trials in the Menéndez brothers case? ‘Monster’ Season 2 reveals it all

'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' is based on the murder case of José and Kitty Menéndez, in which their sons were found guilty

Warning: This article contains a recollection of crime and can be triggering to some, readers’ discretion advised.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The second season of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's crime anthology series 'Monster' revisits the infamous case of Lyle and Erik Menendez, brothers who were convicted of killing their parents. The case dominated headlines throughout the 1990s, not only for its shocking details but also because it went to trial a second time after the first ended in a mistrial due to a deadlocked jury.

Premiered on Thursday, September 19, 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' chronicles the real-life case, shedding light into the life of the rich brats to the day of the crime until their conviction in 1996.

What happened during Lyle and Erik Menendez's first trial?

Joseph Lyle and Erik Galen Menendez were arrested in 1990 for murdering their parents (YouTube/@abc)

The first trial took place in 1993. The prosecution argued that the killings of Jose and Kitty Menendez were motivated by greed as the brothers were to inherit the multimillion-dollar estate of their parents.

In their defense, the brothers claimed that they killed their parents out of fear after years of physical and sexual abuse from their father. They argued that they believed their lives were in danger, which led to the fatal shootings.

Their claim was supported by their cousins Andy Cano and Diane Vander Molen, who testified that Eric and Lyle, during their childhood, had opened up about the sexual abuse done by their father. The brothers also argued that their mother sided with her husband, another claim confirmed by Vander Molen.

Lyle’s prosecutor, Pam Bozanich had argued in the Nineties that “men could not be raped, because they lack the necessary equipment to be raped”, as per a report by the Independent.

There were two juries, one for each brother, and both the juries were deadlocked, unable to agree on the degree of guilt. While some jurors leaned toward manslaughter due to the abuse claims, others pushed for first-degree murder. This eventually led to a mistrial.

Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted during the second trial

Lyle Menendez claimed being sexually abused by his father during his trial (YouTube/@courttv)

The case went into a second trial in 1995. This time the judge significantly limited the defense's ability to argue the abuse claims. The focus shifted more on the crime itself rather than the motivations. This means the jury was not allowed to vote on manslaughter charges.

As a result, both brothers were convicted on two counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to murder. On July 2, 1996, they were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. As of 2024, they continue to serve their sentence.

How to stream 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story'?

'Monsters' Season 2 features Cooper Koch and Nicholas Chavez as the infamous Menendez brothers (@netflix)

'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' features Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Lyle Menéndez and Cooper Koch as Erik Menéndez. It was released on Thursday, September 19.

All nine episodes are currently available to stream on Netflix. Membership to Netflix comes at a minimum price of $6.99/month for US citizens.

'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' trailer