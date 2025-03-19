Craig Ferguson defended Robin Williams on live TV after CBS censored his joke: "He can't say..."

Craig Ferguson said, "What do you mean he can't say [that]?! It's Robin f**ing Williams, man!"

Robin Williams was known for his energetic comedy and quick thinking. He could turn anything into a joke, as seen in his many comedy films and stand-up performances. However, his talent for improvisation was most evident in his appearances on late-night talk shows. Williams and Craig Ferguson shared a natural comedic chemistry, making every interview between them feel more like a conversation between old friends than a typical talk show appearance. Their humor bounced off each other effortlessly, and their mutual respect was evident in the way they interacted. Williams was a frequent guest on 'The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson' because he and the host got along so well, but one of his most memorable moments happened on the show in 2013. As soon as he sat down, he started teasing the CBS censors, finding creative ways to say things that might not be allowed on air.

Throughout the interview, they often joked in a fake Scottish accent. However, the conversation soon took a wild turn when Williams suddenly made a joke about putting a finger in a particular part of a cat’s body. The audience erupted with laughter, and, encouraged by their reaction, Williams asked the off-screen CBS censor if he could say the phrase "lick a cat" on air. He got the go-ahead, but then pushed the limits further by using a word that was both audibly and visually censored. Although the exact word is unclear, the reaction from the CBS censor—who smiled and shook his head—suggests it was another term for a cat that was not appropriate for broadcast. Williams, of course, turned the moment into another joke: "The line is cat, yes, feline, yes, [censored word], no!"

Part of what made the interview so funny was Craig Ferguson’s reaction; he kept checking to see if Williams was going too far. When Williams made his first joke and the CBS censors stepped in, Ferguson immediately asked, "Can he say that?" After being told "no," he defended his guest by saying, "What do you mean he can't say [that]?! It's Robin f**ing Williams, man!" The audience cheered in support. The interview settled for a short while as Williams and Ferguson talked about comedian Jonathan Winters, as per The Things.

However, Ferguson soon brought up the censorship issue again, jokingly blaming the CBS censors for making television less entertaining than it used to be, saying, "This was before all you corporate monkeys took over comedy and sucked all the f******g joy out of it." Williams found the comment hilarious. This appearance turned out to be his last on 'The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson.' He passed away the following year. In 2019, Ferguson remembered Williams during an episode of the 'About Last Night Podcast' with Adam Ray. He described Williams as a "friend" and said he "loved" working with him, as per The Things.