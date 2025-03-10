Craig Ferguson was visibly struggling during his wild interview with Irina Shayk: "Is it hot..."

Craig Ferguson is no stranger to banter, but Irina Shayk’s presence once left the host tongue-tied on live TV

Craig Ferguson is known for his flirtatious banter with guests, but there was one moment when he found himself completely tongue-tied. The usually confident and quick-witted host visibly struggled to find his words when a stunning supermodel appeared on his talk show. Adding to the humor, her effortless charm proved that even the smoothest talkers—like Ferguson—aren’t immune to being caught off guard.

Craig Ferguson arrives at the Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation premiere of 'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' at Regency Village Theatre on February 9, 2019 in Westwood, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gregg DeGuire)

In a 2014 appearance on 'The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson', Irina Shayk initially had a composed interview with the host. However, as their conversation progressed, Ferguson appeared to lose his composure, struggling to speak while interviewing the supermodel, as per Uproxx. The conversation kicked off with Ferguson attempting to correctly pronounce her name, leading to a lighthearted exchange about her Russian heritage. "Did I pronounce your name correctly?" Ferguson asked. "Irina, Irina," she confirmed.

However, as the interview progressed, it became clear that Ferguson was struggling to keep his cool. Noticing his own awkwardness, he admitted, "Normally I can speak. I'm having a bit of a hard time this evening. Don’t know what it is. It’s kind of hot in the studio. Is it hot in here?" Ferguson, despite his flustered state, asked Shayk about her shift from modeling to acting. She shared that it was unexpected, as she was discovered by a manager while attending beauty school with her sister.

Still thrown off, Ferguson jokingly pretended to misunderstand, confusing the details of her story. Shayk laughed and patiently corrected him, clarifying that she had just one older sister. As the interview came to an end, Ferguson dramatically reflected on his own awkwardness, exclaiming, "I can't believe I spent all that time with reaches... Why didn't you tell me?" Shayk simply smiled, while Ferguson wrapped up with his signature humor, saying, "Irina, good luck with the movie. It's lovely to meet you."

In addition to Shayk, Kate Mara was another guest who managed to turn the tables on Ferguson, as per The Things. During their interview, Mara playfully teased Ferguson, throwing in several flirtatious jabs that caught him off guard. At one point, Mara hilariously called out Ferguson. The host, visibly thrown off but keeping up with the playful exchange, responded when Mara made a request, saying, "I want you to give me a snake cup." Ferguson quickly fired back, "I'll give you a snake cup, young lady," to which Mara delivered her cheeky response, "Dirty, dirty man."

The playful tension between Ferguson and Mara continued throughout the interview, with the actress keeping the host on his toes. At one point, she quipped, "I like to do shoulder pads, heels, and nothing else as well," adding to the flirtatious energy. Towards the end, Ferguson openly admitted that Mara had him rattled, confessing, "I find it very difficult to talk to you. The shoulders part of it, and all the other parts." In response, Mara coolly replied, "I'm blushing on the inside." The interview wrapped up with a hilariously unexpected moment—Mara took a sip from Ferguson’s signature snake cup, only to spit the beverage back into it. Unfazed, Ferguson proceeded to drink from the same cup.