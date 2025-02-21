Kate Mara relentlessly flirted with a married Craig Ferguson during wild interview: "Dirty man..."

Kate Mara flirted with a married Craig Ferguson in an episode of 'The Late Lat Show with Craig Ferguson'

'Fantastic Four' actress Kate Mara's flirting skills are on point! While appearing in an episode of 'The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson', Mara tried to be extra flirty with the married host Craig Ferguson and there were moments when Ferguson didn't know how to react. While having a conversation with Ferguson, Mara stated that she was jealous as he candidly spoke about kissing his previous guest, Morgan Freeman. In the episode, Ferguson stated that he would give a snake cup to Mara that he previously used on his show. Shortly afterward, Mara jokingly referred to Ferguson as a "dirty man."

Throughout the entire interview, Mara continued to flirt with Ferguson. At one point, Ferguson made a remark on Mara's shoulders which were on display as she rocked her sleeveless black dress. Along with this, Ferguson was also curious to know whether Mara wore shoulder pads. "I like to do the shoulder pads and heels and then nothing else," Mara shared, according to MSN. In his response, Ferguson said, "I find it very difficult to talk to you. The shoulders part of it, and all the other parts," meanwhile Mara quipped, "I'm blushing on the inside."

Later in the episode, Mara and Ferguson talk about horses. Then, Mara added a comment that left Ferguson speechless. "I'm really good at riding on the back of men's horses," Mara jokingly remarked, as per The Things. As soon as Mara finished her sentence, she was herself flabbergasted and then she told the studio audience, "I didn't actually mean for that to be dirty. It just came out that way." On the other hand, Ferguson mentioned that he felt Mara's comment was supposed to be grimy.

Near the end of the interview, Mara took a sip from Ferguson's cup and she ended up spitting some of the liquid back in the cup. Ferguson was baffled after seeing Mara's actions and asked her why she did that. In her defense, Mara explained, "Because now it is like you and I have kissed before you even have the chance to kiss Morgan Freeman." Right after, Mara requested Ferguson to take a sip of the drink from the cup to complete the kiss and then, the interview came to an end.

After the episode was released, many viewers loved the fact that Mara made flirt king Ferguson nervous with her flirtatious behavior. One social media user wrote, "Craig Ferguson rarely met his match, but Kate Mara always gave him a run for his money! She's enchanting, he's incorrigible, and they're like fire and water in the best way possible!!" Followed by a second user who penned, "One of the rare encounters where Craig is putting all his effort into cooling down the flirt intensity." A third user went on to say, "This is pretty much the most uncomfortable, but most comfortable 9 minutes in television. These two have some great chemistry."

For those wondering, Ferguson has been married thrice before. At the time when Ferguson interviewed Mara, the Scottish stand-up comedian was hitched to his third wife Sarah Wallace Cunningham. Before this, Ferguson was married to Sascha Ferguson from 1998 to 2004. Before walking down the aisle with Sascha, Ferguson said 'I Do' to Anne Hogarth in 1983. When we talk about Mara's love life, she tied the knot with her husband Jamie Bell in 2017 and the pair shares two kids.