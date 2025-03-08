Craig Ferguson tries (and fails) to keep it together over Alice Eve’s ‘distracting’ dress: "I'm just..."

Beyond marvelous hosting talents, Craig Ferguson is renowned for wearing his heart on his sleeves, which was once again evident during his interview with Alice Eve. 'The Star Trek Into Darkness' actress appeared on 'The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson,' where the host—known for his playful and flirtatious remarks—unexpectedly halted the conversation. The reason behind this Ferguson moment hogged major attention, and we totally understand why.

Alice Eve attends the Royal Academy of Arts summer exhibition preview party 2021 at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, England. (Image Source: WireImage for The Academy of Arts | Photo by Darren Gerrish)

During her appearance on 'The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson' in 2013, Eve looked every bit gorgeous in her risqué outfit that flaunted a low-cut neckline. As the interview proceeded, Ferguson paused mid-conversation, commenting on her outfit, as per The Things. "I have to say that's a very distracting dress," he admitted, before adding, "Actually, the dress is fine; I'm just having a very hard time." Eve quickly shifted the topic to Ferguson’s tattoos. Later, when she reached over to grab his bell, Ferguson humorously advised, "Ask me for the bell instead of reaching over... given your revealing outfit."

The internet users were floored by Ferguson's flirting skills and shared their two cents under a Reddit thread. A Redditor said, "I miss his show so much, so very very much." Another added, "So much chemistry. Sharp as tacks while smooth as silk. Thanks for posting." A fan wrote, "Craig was the best US chat show host. It's a shame he stopped doing it. He was amazing at it. Watched some of his stand up on Netflix the other day... It wasn't good. Go back to chat shows, Craig!" One more noted, "Ferguson is the gold standard in flirting. We should all strive to be him."

On another occasion, when Scarlett Johansson appeared on 'The Late Late Show' in 2014, Ferguson's signature charm and flirtatious humor had the audience in stitches. Ferguson kept things lighthearted, even as he joked about Johansson’s then-husband, French businessman Romain Dauriac, as per FandomWire. While discussing her favorite spots in Paris, Johansson mentioned the Rodin Museum, prompting Ferguson to joke about the Thinker statue. "Really, do you like Rodin's The Thinker with that big thing that does that?" he quipped, to which Johansson playfully responded, "Yes! I like that big thing that does that."

Ferguson also addressed the scrutiny old talk shows now face on 'Tom Papa's podcast, where the host remarked, "It's amazing how the old shows have been held up... Like, 'Look at Dave [Letterman] talking to this young girl and flirting with her,'" as per The Things. He noted that hosts were expected to engage with guests, adding, "If you're there with this beautiful actress... to not comment or flirt... [is crazy]." Ferguson then clarified his playful approach, saying, "Well, I was flirting with anyone. Male or female. Because it's artifice. It's a show. It's a bit."

Reflecting on his unconventional approach to 'The Late Late Show,' Ferguson said, "I would tear up the cards for the interview. I would not do the monologue." However, he admitted that he likely wouldn’t take the same approach if he hosted a show today. He also commented on how censorship and public sensibilities now restrict guests, stating, "A publicist would say, 'We can't do that because we don't know how the conversation is going to go, and that's too dangerous for my client.'" Despite these changes, Ferguson defended his style, emphasizing that it was a character audiences tuned in to watch, not inappropriate behavior.