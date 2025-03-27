People called out Caitlyn Jenner for her cold response to O.J. Simpson’s death: “What about the woman...”

Caitlyn’s connection to O.J. Simpson stems from the relationship between the Simpson and Kardashian families.

On April 10, 2024, soon after the news broke that O.J. Simpson had passed away after a battle with prostate cancer in his home in Las Vegas, reactions and condolences from celebrities started coming in. Yet, it was Caitlyn Jenner's response that quickly became the focal point of criticism on social media, as her comments about the controversial figure went viral. Jenner, who served as Simpson’s defense attorney during his infamous murder trial, was among the first ones to react to the tragic news. Her reaction reminded many of the 2015 car accident Jenner was involved in, which resulted in another person's death.



As reported by People Magazine, the statement, which was signed by the Simpson family, read, “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.” Soon after Caitlyn came across the news, she posted on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “Good riddance, #OJSimpson.” The seemingly cold post left many stunned, sparking widespread conversation about the Jenner family’s ties to Simpson. The reaction was likely not the one Caitlyn had hoped for.

You literally ran someone over with your car and got away with it because your yt — ☆ (@sojelani) April 11, 2024

One X user commented, “You literally ran someone over with your car and got away with it because you’re yt.” Similarly, another person wrote, “I'm sure the family of that poor woman you ran over will say the same about you.” A third X user chimed in and stated, “Today is a good day to remember Kim Howe, who was killed by Caitlyn Jenner, who was driving without regard for the life of others, speeding, and slammed into the back of her car.” Another one questioned, “What about the elderly lady you killed? Caitlyn Jenner $$$$? And fame kept you free, huh? Maybe they'll say the same when it's your time, Bruce.”

I'm sure the family of that poor woman you ran over will say the same about you. — ✩ ㋡ׅ 𝐏𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐲 𝐒𝐢ẍẍ ✩ (@ItsPammySixx) April 11, 2024

Everyone was allegedly referring to a 2015 incident when Caitlyn was driving an SUV towing an ATV along Malibu's Pacific Coast Highway when the vehicle collided with a Lexus. The impact sent the Lexus into oncoming traffic, where it was hit by a Hummer. The reality star’s vehicle continued forward, hitting a Prius and leaving the driver with minor injuries. Tragically, the driver of the Lexus, Kim Howe, was killed instantly in the crash. Caitlyn later expressed deep regret over the tragic accident. She also settled with both Howe’s family and the Prius driver, though the terms of the agreement were kept private, as reported by the Statesman.

Except for driving marginally below the speed limit, Caitlyn did not break any significant traffic laws, according to the investigation report. Therefore, the authorities decided to disregard the vehicular manslaughter allegations. Ordinary carelessness must be proven to charge someone with vehicular manslaughter. In Caitlyn’s case, however, investigators found no such evidence. Meanwhile, Caitlyn's connection to Simpson comes from the close ties between the Simpson and Kardashian families. Simpson was close to Kris Jenner's first husband, Robert Kardashian Sr., who was also his attorney during the 1994 double murder trial. Even though Kris was in their social circle too, she stood out for justice for Simpson's wife, who was brutally murdered, rather than siding with the athlete.