Broadway star called ‘the luckiest spinner’ after defying odds on ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’

"It was really fun and it was really fun to get to do that with Josh," Andrew Rannells shared.

'Celerity Wheel of Fortune' has had many famous celebrity guests on the show from time to time, and they have enjoyed spinning the wheel and solving some fun word puzzles. During a May 2025 episode of 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' Season 5, hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White were joined by Broadway stars Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, and Katherine McPhee, who were seen playing against each other to raise money for their respective charities. At one point, in the episode, Gad referred to his 'The Book of Mormon' co-star Rannells as “the luckiest spinner in the history of this show." After watching the clip, anyone would agree that Gad was absolutely right.

In a clip from the episode of 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' shared on the show's official Instagram page, Rannells can be seen throwing his hands up in the air for celebration, and it seems like later on, he landed on the million-dollar wedge. In the background of the clip, Gad can be heard telling Rannells, “the luckiest spinner in the history of this show." The caption of the post read, "Get ready for double the spins! Watch #CelebrityWheelOfFortune this Tuesday and Wednesday at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu."

For the unversed, let us share with you that Gad called Rannells “the luckiest spinner in the history of this show," because he was the first to land on a million-dollar wedge. Not only this, after a couple of spins, Rannells again landed on another million-dollar wedge, which meant that he had a golden opportunity to win a whopping $1 million for his charity. During his time on the show, Rannells was playing for a charity named The Trevor Project. However, the road to that $1 million goal wasn't a piece of cake for Rannells.

To win that amount, at first, Rannells had to land on the wedge after spinning the wheel, then he had to guess a letter correctly, and ultimately, solve the puzzle. Along with winning the round, Rannells had to ensure that he didn't end up bankrupt. Following that, Rannells had to win the overall game and advance to the Bonus Round. Then, Rannells had to solve one more puzzle to win the prize of $1 million. Sadly, Rannells ran out of luck, and he landed on the bankrupt wedge after passing it by many times. Eventually, Rannells lost out on the second million-dollar wedge. Despite that, Rannells was able to win a good amount for the charity of his choice, The Trevor Project, which is a suicide prevention hotline for LGBTQ+ youth. By the end of the episode, Rannells won $97,000 for the charity, which is, in its own right, noteworthy.

While appearing in a January 2025 episode of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' Rannells revealed that he tricked Gad into going on 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.' At that point, Rannells reflected on his time on the hit game show and shared, "It was really fun and it was really fun to get to do that with Josh. Josh, not that he needed like any convincing to do the show, cause he really did want to come back to Broadway, but I often have to talk him into doing things that I think are gonna be fun. Like, I made him do Macy's Day Parade with me last year. Not pleased. More recently, I tricked him into going on 'Wheel of Fortune.'"