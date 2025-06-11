‘Wheel of Fortune’ player’s record-breaking spin nearly breaks the wheel — even Ryan Seacrest was stunned

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant makes the 'longest spin in the history of bonus round' before winning $40K

A 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant almost broke the wheel in excitement! During the final episode of 'Wheel of Fortune' Season 42, a contestant named Jeremy Frasca was so thrilled after making it to the Bonus round that he spun the wheel at full speed, almost breaking the ticker. Shortly afterward, Ryan Seacrest, the game show's host, called out Frasca for his actions. In the episode that aired on June 6, Frasca, who hails from Bayonne, New Jersey, was seen competing against Kaitlyn Vannucci, from El Dorado Hills, California, and King Whetstone, from Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. At one point, Frasca admitted that he had had a big crush on Vanna White since the time he first saw her on television. Then, Seacrest allowed him to come over the puzzle board and hug White.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

At the beginning of the game, both Frasca and Whetstone were able to solve a toss-up. Despite that, the duo ended up being bankrupt during the first puzzle, providing Vannucci, a woman who visited Europe for the first time in 2024, a chance to catch up with them. Eventually, Frasca cracked the puzzle and it read, “The Future’s So Bright, I Gotta Wear Shades.” Then, Frasca won a trip to Chicago and $18,100.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

Soon after, Frasca worked through the 'Before & After' puzzle with only two letters remaining, "Professional Boxer Shorts," and he added another $1,000 to his account. Following that, Vannucci came on board by solving the Prize Puzzle, which said, “Check in and Chill Out.” At that point, Vannucci won a trip to Aruba and grabbed the top spot on the leaderboard with $20,932. Frasca regained his lead when he unraveled two of the three Triple Toss-Ups; meanwhile, Whetstone deciphered the third puzzle. In addition to this, Whetstone also figured out the final puzzle, “Fairy-tale Ending,” which brought his total to $4,850.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

On the other hand, when we talk about Vannucci, she was left with $20,932 and a trip to Aruba. Ultimately, Frasca emerged as the big winner of the night with $23,100 in his bank. During the Bonus Round, Frasca chose 'Phrase', and then he spun the wheel very fast. According to TV Insider, as the wheel kept spinning, Seacrest jokingly remarked, “You may break that thing. It may never stop. That’s the longest spin in the history of the Bonus Round.”

When the wheel finally stopped, Seacrest quipped, “Ok, and it’s tomorrow. Never a dull moment with you.” When the 'Wheel of Fortune' gave Frasca “R, S, T, L, N, and E,” he ended up picking “D, H, M, and A,” and the puzzle looked like “_ _ _N THE _A_ _ _ _T.” Subsequently, Frasca screamed, “I won the jackpot!” Frasca won $40,000, taking his total to $63,100. Throughout the entire segment, Seacrest seemed shocked and asked Frasca, “How’d you do that?” Following that, Seacrest congratulated Frasca on his big win.

Once the episode dropped, fans couldn't stop themselves from sharing their thoughts on Frasca's spin. One user stopped by the comments section of the video and wrote, “He broke the record of how long the spin spun, and then he gets an impressive win?! Talk about a double treat from Wheel! What a week, WOF, what a week!” Followed by a second user who penned, “Quite convenient that the longest bonus round spin happened in the season finale." Another user went on to say, "Way to go, Jeremy! This is definitely a great way to end Season 42 of Wheel of Fortune!”