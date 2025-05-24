'American Idol' winner Abi Carter almost didn’t audition — and the reason behind it is truly heartbreaking

ABC's 'American Idol' is once again making major headlines as Season 27 concludes with Jamal Roberts emerging as the winner. Amid the celebrations, conversations around past winners are also gaining momentum. One name back in the spotlight is Abi Carter. Known for her stellar voice and widely considered one of the most beloved winners in 'American Idol' history, Carter is now garnering attention for a surprising reason. In a shocking confession, Carter reveals how she almost did not audition for the singing reality show, and the reason is quite heartbreaking.

Abi Carter attends the FOX 11 presentation of the 23rd Annual Christmas at The Grove Tree Lighting Celebration in Los Angeles, California (Image Source: Getty Images for Caruso | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth)

Carter, who is the winner of 'American Idol' Season 26, shared about her own journey just before the grand finale for Season 27, saying, "It's almost hard to think that, like, a whole year has gone by." She describes winning as "just such an honor" and expresses her support for the current contestants, as she said, "I know that whoever wins [on Sunday, May 18] is going to carry it with grace. I just wish the absolute best for them," as per Parade. However, Carter blew fans' minds when she revealed that she never wanted to audition for 'American Idol.'

The singer opened up about her struggles with mental health, including anxiety and depression. She revealed that anxiety nearly kept her from auditioning, saying, "Originally, I wasn't planning on going on the show because I didn't want to embarrass myself. I thought that would definitely be something that would throw me into a spiral. And there were many times on the show when I did feel like I had embarrassed myself. But luckily, at this point in my life, I have such a great support system."

Carter credits her family for that support, as she reveals her mother encouraged her to seek therapy, and her siblings spent hours listening to her feelings. Music also became a vital outlet for her, allowing her to channel her emotions creatively. Additionally, she found an unexpected source of comfort among her fellow contestants, describing the cast as "genuinely like a bunch of friends."

Following her 'American Idol' win, Carter also released a deluxe edition of her 2024 album 'Ghosts in the Backyard.' Additionally, she also has made back-to-back appearances on the 'American Idol' Season 27. On Monday, April 28, she joined artist-in-residence Jelly Roll and season 19 winner Chayce Beckham onstage to share their experiences performing at the prestigious Stagecoach music festival. Then, on Sunday, May 4, she performed her new single, 'Burned,' which she plans to showcase on her upcoming US tour this fall.

Talking about a year since her win, Carter told EntertainmentNOW, "To see these new promos and things, I'm like, 'One of these people popping up on my screen is going to be me this year.' Like, these people right now are going to be living the life that I’m living, and it’s wild. It's really wild to think that there's more coming. I'm really excited for everybody." Carter also advised current contestants to "live in the moment and enjoy your time on the show," acknowledging that "there were many days I wanted to go home."