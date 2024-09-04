Why 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2 must redeem one character from making the same mistakes

Hulu's 'Tell Me Lies' is set against the backdrop of a toxic relationship

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'Tell Me Lies'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: With the premiere of 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2, one thing is clear: no matter how hard you try, you are going to make the same mistakes that you really want to avoid. While this ambiguous statement may appear perplexing, if you have watched the first and second episodes of 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2, you will know exactly that I am referring to Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten).

The beloved protagonist of 'Tell Me Lies', Lucy, now appears to be a magnet for toxic boys in her life. While we've seen the devastation of her toxic relationship with Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) in the last season, it seems that history is repeating itself, and the new episodes suggest that Lucy may fall into the deep pit of toxicity once again.

What mistake does Lucy Albright make in Season 2 of 'Tell Me Lies'?

Jackson White and Grace Van Patten in a still from 'Tell Me Lies' (Hulu/@joshstringer)

Lucy has many weaknesses and insecurities, as we have seen in the first season, but her worst problem has to be when it comes to picking her romantic partner. I understand that some people prefer bad boys, but when you are conscious of the effects of your previous toxic relationship, you must step aside and I see our girl doing exactly just that, but I am not sure how long she will be able to keep herself away.

So, here I'm talking about Leo (Thomas Doherty), Lucy's new romantic interest. Leo is a new student who spent her first year abroad and is now back at Baird College, with a charming face. He and Lucy seem to have a strong attraction and end up going on a date. Everything was picture-perfect, and Lucy was seen enjoying her new company. It was evident that she was finally back in the game after Stephen broke her heart, but things never went as Lucy wanted them to. As it turns out, Leo has violent tendencies, which were underlined in Episode 2 of 'Tell Me Lies.'

It all went wrong when Lucy accidentally spilled a drink on a man, who became furious and began yelling at her. Lucy apologizes profusely and turns back to get a tissue, but she sees Leo headbutting the guy, which makes her uneasy, and she flees.

Why should Lucy Albright maintain her distance from Leo in 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2?

Grace Van Patten and Thomas Doherty in a still from 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2 (@hulu)

I recognize that it is too early to assess Leo as a character since we have seen so little of him and know very little about him. You could also argue that he hit the man because he was mean to Lucy, so what's the big deal? The main concern is there in front of you, as at first, it may seem like a protecting gesture, but it could be the start of something more violent. Leo's headbutting a person highlights his aggressive tendencies, which, are as lethal as Stephen's manipulative tendencies.

Lucy's behavior, on the other hand, of storming away from the situation is admirable since she knows she can manage without it. However, there is a far better possibility that Leo will still be able to charm her and the two will end up together. While this is a possibility, Lucy will be able to get rid of Leo since we saw her as single in the 2015 timeline.

So, it's likely that Lucy realizes that Leo isn't worth her time and breaks up with him for reasons related to Stephen. Yes, the manipulative guy will undoubtedly be green with envy, when he discovers his ex-girlfriend has moved on. A hint of it was seen in the first episode when he tried to shame Lucy in front of Leo, trying to assert his authority over her emotions. That being said, things are looking good for Lucy, as long as she continues to flee toxic men.

How to Stream 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2?

Catherine Missal and Branden Cook in a still from 'Tell Me Lies'(@hulu)

Episodes 1 and 2 of Season 2 of 'Tell Me Lies' are available to watch on Hulu, and Season 2 will release on the site on Wednesday, September 4. The ad-supported Hulu package costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually. If you want to enjoy the program without commercials, you may subscribe to the package for $17.99 per month.

'Tell Me Lies' Season 2?