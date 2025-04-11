Sofía Vergara struggled to watch this fearless all-women trio on ‘AGT’: 'I don't want to...'

The stage of 'America's Got Talent' has been a witness to many jaw-dropping and dangerous acts, which often leave judges on the edge. In one such instance, a female acrobatic group left judges on the edge with their mind-blowing stunts. However, the catch is that they did it without the use of any form of safety gear. As the nerve-wracking act went on, both Heidi Klum and Sofía Vergara were clearly in distress, clearly voicing concerns regarding the well-being of the performers.

Female acrobatic trio 'Three G' gave a heart-stopping wire-free performance during the first week of 'America's Got Talent' Season 18 that had both judges and viewers on the edge. As the group progressed into the more dangerous portions of their act, they began stumbling and falling mid-air. This also prompted concern from the judging panel, as per AOL. "I don't want to see this," the 'Griselda' star Vergara told Klum. On the other hand, Klum asked fellow judge Howie Mandel, "Are they deciding if they're going to do it or not do it?"

Despite the mistakes, 'Three G' bravely completed their act, which earned them a standing ovation from the judges and audience. The judges praised their dedication and talent as they showered appreciation on the girls' brave act. "I really admire that you guys kept trying to do it. The part you were able to do was spectacular," said Vergara. Klum then added, "I know that this bothers you so much, that this didn’t go as planned. But it was incredible." Simon Cowell and Mandel also echoed their support, applauding the trio's resilience and bravery on stage. Despite their performance hiccups 'Three G' managed to impress judges and advanced to the next round of 'America’s Got Talent.'

Viewers later flocked to social media with praise for Three G's courageous acts, praising them for their brave performance in the face of danger. A fan said, "Easy for me to say, but I bet they could do lots of amazing stuff without overdoing their strength capacity and ending up falling. They are very talented and courageous." While another wrote, "Huge respect. The last move is incredibly hard to pull off; they either need someone with more strength in the base or someone a little lighter on top." Another commented, "The girl in the blue skirt broke her elbow but continued the performance. You girls are great!!!"

Notably, 'Three G' had Ukrainian acrobats Sofia Tkachuk, Olena Vykhohanets, and Dana Karpovych, who spent their young years doing acrobatics and won many national and international awards, according to America's Got Talent Wiki. They auditioned for 'America's Got Talent' to get visibility in hopes of performing on the world's largest stages. In the semifinals, they performed a strong routine to 'Burn' by 2WEI and Edda Hayes, executing the trick that they had had trouble with previously. Their performance earned a standing ovation from Mandel, Klum, and Vergara, but they were eliminated in Episode 1813, missing the top 5 vote. Additionally, in 2023, 'Three G' also auditioned for the 18th season of 'France's Got Talent.'