A 15-year-old delivered a powerful 'AGT' performance on bullying that left the entire studio speechless

15-year-old YouTuber Sophie Pecora stunned 'AGT' judges with her original song about bullying and received a standing ovation

'America's Got Talent' has seen its fair share of groundbreaking talents, artists who, despite not taking home the trophy, went on to carve out remarkable careers for themselves. One such example is Maya Neelakantan. A similar story unfolded with 15-year-old YouTuber Sophie Pecora, who auditioned for Season 14 of 'America's Got Talent' and, in the process, won every single person's heart who was present in the room as she performed.

While Pecora's participation did increase the visibility of her channel, she was already out there making a name for herself even before her appearance on AGT. Her channel initially started garnering attention when Shane Dawson discovered her in early 2018 and collaborated with her on several projects. That said, AGT was definitely a milestone in Pecora's musical career, and rightfully so, since Pecora's powerful performance and vulnerability in AGT's auditions stunned everyone. Despite being nervous, Pecora was honest about her feelings and expressed how she wanted to tour the world singing the songs she wrote. She expressed how she was nervous about whether or not the judges would understand the song since it was about her personal experiences with bullying in middle school.

As Pecora stepped on stage, there was visible excitement on her face. Simon Cowell, no stranger to moments like this, read the room instantly and eased the tension with a few lighthearted questions. He then asked her if she was going to sing, to which Pecora replied, "I'm going to sing an original song called 'Seventh Grade,' and it's about school." Strumming her guitar, Pecora began her performance with her soulful and gentle voice as she had the whole room of people riveted, with a hush falling over the auditorium so thick it felt like you could slice through it. Lines like "They always tell me not to talk down on myself, but that's what everyone else is doing" paint a raw and intimate picture of isolation and the effect bullying can have on a person.

As Pecora finished her performance with her final words, "I was torn down in the seventh grade," the silence erupted into joy. The crowd cheered as everyone rose to their feet along with the judges in a heartfelt standing ovation, appreciating a vulnerable performance that struck a chord with everyone. Perhaps Gabrielle Union described the young YouTuber's performance with the most apt description: "You are so young, but you spoke to me, and I'm 46. You have a special gift; you held us all captive." Cowell echoed Union's sentiment as he said, "It was a very, very emotional song. You were telling it from the heart, and I could feel how much this means to you, and I think you have this delivery, which is really cool."

What followed was Pecora receiving four yeses from the judges as she advanced to the next round. While, sadly, Pecora got eliminated in the quarterfinals, since then she has gone on to gain a name for herself, as she has 600,000 subscribers on YouTube and more than 300,000 followers on Instagram, where she continues to upload renditions of her original songs.