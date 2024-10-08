Why ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4 is sidestepping one of its biggest stars

Hulu's popular show ‘Only Murders in the Building’ has failed to do justice to one main and beloved character in Season 4

Contains spoilers for 'Only Murders in the Building'

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: For those who love a good whodunit show, 'Only Murders in the Building' has turned out to be a staple show since 2021. The Hulu series pairs Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin in an unusual bond as neighbors and true-crime podcasters. Every season there's a new murder for them to solve and, for fans, it's difficult not to be intrigued by the mystery.

One aspect that adds to its charm is the dedication of Charles, Mabel, and Oliver to the podcast, along with their unique traits that aid in solving the crimes. Throughout the three seasons, the characters have ventured into romance, but only Oliver and Loretta (played by Meryl Streep) have maintained a lasting connection. Their love story began in Season 3 when Oliver was smitten by her the moment he saw her. Since it's the only love story that had fans excited, there was a lot to expect from Season 4. But sadly, we are disappointed.

Oliver's character arc is frustrating in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

Martin Short in 'Only Murders in the Building' (@hulu)

We had high hopes for Oliver's arc in Season 4. On one hand, he has to pursue his romance with Loretta, and on the other hand, Sazz Pataki's (Jane Lynch) murder mystery needs to be solved. Now, Oliver has always been the different one in the group. Getting easily distracted is his biggest flaw. In Season 3's Ben Glinroy's (Paul Rudd) murder mystery, Oliver was found focused on his musical and his budding romance with Loretta. While it was an acceptable detour from his usual life, Season 4 did it again.

In the ongoing season, Oliver is completely focused on his long-distance relationship with Loretta. While relationships are a part of life, Oliver seems so distracted by it that he couldn't care any less about what's happening around him.

Charles is extremely worried about his safety and Mabel is neck-deep buried in the investigation. However, Oliver's contribution to the entire chaos is close to nothing. Even the shootout that got Zach Galifianakis (playing himself) and Glen Stubbins (played by Paul Rudd) injured didn't impact Oliver as it should have. Repeating the patterns of Season 3, it starts to feel like Oliver has become a side character in the show, present only as a comic relief.

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 still has a chance for redemption

Meryl Streep and Martin Short in 'Only Murders in the Building' (@hulu)

The show wasted seven episodes on Oliver's insecurities in the relationship. And he just gets dumber with each episode, stalking Loretta on social media, making fake profiles, and breaking up with her over text.

Their relationship would have been more pleasing for fans if it had a limited limelight with Oliver's prime focus being the investigation. Luckily, they propose to each other in Episode 7. Now, with three episodes remaining to release, the show can still redeem itself by putting Oliver back on track, instead of losing him to the wedding shenanigans.

Fresh episodes of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 arrives every Tuesday on Hulu and Disney+.