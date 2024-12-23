Why is ‘Sister Wives’ Season 19 not airing this week? Here’s what we know so far

‘Sister Wives’ will be taking a one-week break and will return with its next episode on Sunday, December 29

Fans of 'Sister Wives' might be disappointed to hear that the upcoming episode of Season 19 won't air this Sunday, December 22. The show will be taking a one-week break and will return with its next episode on Sunday, December 29. This is reportedly due to scheduling adjustments for the holiday season. With Christmas just around the corner, TLC has chosen to delay the airing of new episodes to avoid conflicting with holiday programming and family festivities. This is not an uncommon move by networks, as many shows go on hiatus around major holidays to ensure the largest viewership possible upon return.

While it may be frustrating for fans invested in the ongoing drama of the Brown family, the good news is that when the show returns on December 29, it will pick up right where it left off. The new episode promises more insight into the tension between Kody Brown and his wives, as well as how the dynamics in the family are changing. Be sure to mark your calendar for 'Sister Wives' return on December 29!

What happened in the last 'Sister Wives' episode?

In Season 19, Episode 14 of Sister Wives, titled 'The Truth Will Set You Free,' Kody and Robyn had a bit of a tense moment while on their date as Kody openly blasted their former church for the tension it had brought into their plural marriage. He reflected on how the influence of the church contributed to the family's challenges. The conversation underlined Kody's frustration with choices of the past and the current state of his relationships.

Meanwhile, Christine and her fiancé, David, hosted a lively engagement party filled with messy tacos and plenty of laughter. The celebration stood in stark contrast to the turmoil the family had experienced, showcasing just how happy Christine was to move forward with David. Meanwhile, Meri and Jenn visited Brandi in Las Vegas, where Brandi shared the news of her spiritual release from Kody, marking her first steps toward independence.

'Sister Wives' couple Kody and Robyn Brown (TLC)

What will happen in 'Sister Wives' next episode?

In the coming episode of 'Sister Wives', Robyn's daughters begin exploring non-Mormon churches, leading to a visibly frustrated Kody, who will do everything but tap dance to keep his emotions in check. Kody was particularly close to his faith; thus, seeing his children seeking spirituality elsewhere makes him very uneasy.

Meanwhile, Christine tries on her fairytale wedding dress in preparation for her new life with David. The wedding shower celebration follows, bringing together friends and family to celebrate Christine's new beginning. Meri starts to think about her future and says she would like to start dating soon, signaling that she is ready to move on from her past and explore new possibilities.