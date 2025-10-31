After 15 years on ‘CBS Mornings,’ Gayle King is stepping away — but her TV career is far from over

The unexpected news comes amid a major shake-up following Paramount's ownership shift from the Redstones to the Ellisons

Gayle King, a familiar face on ‘CBS Mornings,’ is leaving the show after 15 years. She currently co-anchors alongside Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson, with Vladimir Duthiers as a featured host. While she’s stepping away from the morning program, King’s next move in television promises to be even bigger.

Gayle King attends the world premiere of 'Cats' at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center, on December 16, 2019 in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil)





King's future at CBS may involve a new role within the network's overhauled news division under the Paramount Skydance regime. With her contract expiring in May 2026, CBS reportedly hopes to keep her on board, possibly through a deal that would allow her to produce her own programming. The move would mirror Norah O'Donnell's recent transition from CBS Evening News anchor to senior correspondent at CBS News, according to Variety.

Notably, King's contract talks come amid major layoffs at CBS and corporate changes as Paramount shifts ownership from the Redstones to the Ellisons, who aim to steer CBS News toward less liberal content. Bari Weiss, recently appointed editor-in-chief of CBS News, is expected to play a key role in deciding King's future as part of the network's broader restructuring. In response to Variety's inquiry about King's future at 'CBS Mornings,' a CBS News spokesperson stated, "There have been no discussions with Gayle about her contract that runs through May 2026. She's a truly valued part of CBS, and we look forward to engaging with her about the future."

Meanwhile, King's attorney, Lawrence Shire of Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks, did not respond to multiple requests for comment. As the Ellisons assume greater control over Paramount, CBS is undergoing a major shake-up. The network is ending 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' in May, just before Paramount's sale to Skydance Media, and parting ways with 'CBS Evening News' co-anchor John Dickerson. Additionally, CBS News announced an overhaul of its Saturday-morning program, letting go of co-anchors Michelle Miller and Dana Jacobson, along with executive producer Brian Applegate. Other notable departures include Lisa Ling and Nikki Battiste.

King also grabbed major headlines for taking part in the controversial Blue Origin space flight in April 2025, as per BBC News. Following the flight, King said the experience left her feeling empowered, remarking that she "could do "anything," even joking that she might finally be brave enough to get her ears pierced.