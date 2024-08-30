Why is ‘Dateline NBC’ not airing this week? NBC’s hit crime show takes two-week hiatus

'Dateline NBC' is going on another hiatus as it makes way for the Paralympics 2024, starting on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, in Paris, France

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Dateline NBC’ is taking a break this week as the network covers the 2024 Paralympic Games. These games are a major international sporting event showcasing athletes with disabilities, making it a significant occasion for NBC's broadcast.

Since the Paralympics are a major global event, NBC is prioritizing this coverage over its regular programming. As a result, 'Dateline NBC' will not air for the next two weeks. The show will return on Friday, September 13 with a new episode featuring an all-new mystery.

When do the 2024 Paralympics start?

The 2024 Paralympic Games start on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, in Paris, France, and will run until Sunday, September 8, 2024. The opening ceremony will be held along the Avenue des Champs-Élysées and will conclude at the Place de la Concorde.

This will be the first time the Paralympics are held in France. The games will feature approximately 4,400 athletes from around the world competing in 22 sports. Many events will take place at the same venues as the 2024 Paris Olympics.

What happened in the last episode of 'Dateline NBC'?

The last episode of 'Dateline NBC' revolved around Nicolas Morelos, who was killed in Tucson, Arizona, in 2016. Morelos, a 45-year-old former Marine and director of maintenance at Marana Aerospace Solutions, was found dead in his home on July 18, 2016. He had been shot eight times, including once in the forehead, in what appeared to be a cold-blooded execution.

Morelos was known for being a tough, demanding boss, which led to several enemies at work. Additionally, he was a ladies' man who had been romantically involved with multiple women, including some of his coworkers. His fiancée, Kristina Trepanitis, discovered his body when she went to his home after he failed to send her his usual morning message.

Investigators found a violent scene: bullet holes in the walls, shell casings on the floor, and blood spattered around. They also discovered that the killer had broken a window to enter the home and had attempted to clean up the evidence, leaving behind crucial clues. The investigation led to James Lapan, one of Morelos' colleagues. Lapan had previously clashed with Morelos at work and had a troubled history with him.

Lapan was dating Jessica, an ex-girlfriend of Morelos, which further raised suspicions. Authorities also found that Lapan had complained about Morelos and had been seen with a cut on his arm shortly after the murder. A search of Lapan’s home revealed items linking him to the crime, including bullets, shell casings, and blood-stained clothing. He was arrested and later convicted of the murder. In 2018, James Lapan was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the brutal killing of Nicolas Morelos.