Why Industry's most shocking finale scene almost didn't make it into the episode amid network fears

HBO's 'Industry' is a gripping drama series that follows a group of youngsters navigating the cutthroat world of finance

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: With modern themes and realistic dramatization of the banking sector, HBO's 'Industry' is making waves for all the right reasons with its sensational Season 3 finale. Created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, the Season 3 finale of 'Industry' saw the shocking death of Diana (Emily Barber), which will surely turn Rishi Ramdani's (Sagar Radia) life upside down.

In the finale episode, 'Infinite Largesse,' Diana pays a devastating price for her husband Rishi’s gambling addiction when she is killed by his bookie, Vinay Sarkar (Asim Chaudhry), over his unpaid gambling debts of $800,000. The startling development has left fans gasping for air, but what's even more astonishing is that it nearly didn't make it into the final cut.

Why Diana's death scene was almost axed from the 'Industry' Season 3 Finale?

Emily Barber in a still from 'Industry' (Instagram/@msemilybarber)

The harrowing death of Dianna was nearly cut out of the season finale, as showrunners Kay and Down disclosed in a Wired interview. It is revealed that the original plan for the episode was to explore Rishi's risky habits, which included drug use, gambling, and thrill-seeking. However, HBO recognized an opportunity to examine the fallout from his actions and urged the filmmakers to depict the real consequences.

Although the creators initially intended for Rishi to escape his dilemma, this led to the realization that his financial troubles would ultimately come at the expense of his wife, Diana. HBO was initially opposed to the concept, but after allowing the team to film the sequence, they were convinced. The season finale displays the finished product, which closely resembles the initial concept of the creators.

Fans are left shocked by Diana's death in the 'Industry' Season 3 Finale

Sagar Radia and Emily Barber in a still from 'Industry' (Instagram/@msemilybarber)

As soon as the shocking sequence made its way into the 'Industry' Season 3 finale, fans were quick to share their thoughts on X. One fan wrote, "My face was in complete shock when Rishi wife got shot. I was not expecting that #IndustryHBO."

Another fan added, "VINAY SHOT RISHI'S WIFE'S IN THE F*****G HEAD WTF BRUH."

"I just finished the rishi ep of #industryhbo s3….give these people all of the awards," added another fan.

A shocked fan wrote, "RISHI'S WIFE?!!"

How Diana's death will impact the future plotline of 'Industry'?

Sagar Radia in a still from 'Industry' (HBO@amandasearle)

Diana's tragic death will undoubtedly have a significant influence on the future narrative of 'Industry', particularly Rishi's character arc, as we can expect him to be consumed by remorse. Rishi will blame himself for his reckless actions, which directly caused his wife's death, resulting in inner upheaval and either self-destruction or a desire for atonement.

Furthermore, Diana's death can create new rivalries or vengeance schemes, particularly if Rishi is set to take revenge. Overall, this incident paves the way for significant character development for Rishi and sets the stage for an engaging plotline in Season 4.

