A ‘Voice’ coach ditched his iconic style for the finale, and we’re wondering why he didn’t do it sooner

A former coach returned to 'The Voice' stage with an electrifying performance, but it wasn’t just his vocals that stole the spotlight

During the grand finale of 'The Voice,' fans were thrilled to see their favorite artist and former coach, Chance the Rapper, taking the stage for an electrifying performance on his new song, 'Space and Time.' But what caught the eyes of viewers was that his signature baseball cap, emblazoned with No. 3 was missing! Earlier in an interview with GQ, he explained his obsession with caps, "I used to always rock a cap when I was in high school and get them taken away. It was an excessive amount. Like, so often that at the end of each school year, there would be a box of all the confiscated caps."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper)

He added, "After they gave back a few caps to other kids, they would just give me the box because the rest were all my hats. So I think, in one part, it’s a rebellion. There are a few things that I have because I’m a man-child. Like, I don’t eat vegetables at all. Never. I hate eating vegetables. The only vegetables I eat are lettuce on a burger." When asked why he put the No. 3 on it, Chance the Rapper revealed, "Yeah, so I was like, 'You know what? Let’s switch it.” I wanted to switch from the White Sox hat. I wanted to put something else on the hat. And so I decided to do '3.' " The music mogul revealed that it signified his third album, 'The Magnificent Coloring Book'.

After watching Chance the Rapper sport his '3' cap for almost a decade, fans have had a blast with playful banter. On a Reddit thread titled, 'Why does he still wear the "3" hat?' A Redditor joked, "He overestimated demand and printed too many, and now he needs to wear them all to get his money's worth." Taking a dig at the artist's failed album release 'The Big Day,' in 2019, another wrote, "He wants to forget about the 4th album just like we all do." The cap has become such a staple of the singer's identity to the point it become boring for fans, a viewer couldn't help but complained, "He still wearing that damn 3 in 2025!”

But Rapper made a surprising move when he finally ditched the signature hat and chose to adorn a brown bucket hat with frayed edges, proving that he has evolved from being a man-child to a style icon. The 'All Day Long' singer, who has been a coach on seasons 23 and 25, opened up about how much the show means to him to an NBC Insider, "I've learned just how big of a production this is."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Airbnb (@airbnb)

He added, "Hundreds and hundreds of people work on it. A lot have been working on it since day one. And so it is like a giant family of people, and they have a deep investment and love for the show that makes sense." The 32-year-old confessed, "That's the only thing I didn't know, how popular the show is. Just being honest. I didn't watch 'The Voice' before I was on it," he laughed. "Now, I watch it all the time. And so many people that I would have never thought would watch 'The Voice'; people I've been friends with forever!"