‘Sister Wives’ star Janelle Brown reacts to Kody’s claim that she treated him like 'a piece of meat'

‘Sister Wives’ star Janelle Brown isn’t letting her ex-husband Kody Brown’s claims about her supposed fixation on his physique go unnoticed. In a 2023 episode, Kody suggested that Janelle was more interested in his ‘nice pecs’ and ‘great six-pack abs’ than anything deeper, a comment that left fans–and Janelle herself—rolling their eyes. When host Sukanya Krishnan asked Janelle about Kody’s assertion, the mother of six couldn’t help but laugh. She exclaimed, "God, could you believe that?”

As per OK Magazine, she further added, “There's so much more to a marriage than that!" she replied. "I don't know, like, he loves his pecs so much. They're great [but] it's not what it's about for me. It's about emotional connection." Kody doubled down on his claims during the special, painting himself as a misunderstood victim. He said, "The great pecs and the six-pack abs was all about the fact that Janelle is always seeing me as a physical specimen and as a resource and not ever really dove into my humanity…I felt like a piece of meat."

However, Janelle was quick to point out that their issues ran far deeper than Kody’s oversimplified narrative. Janelle asserted, "And I feel like I’m like, ‘Wow … my perspective on what happened is so much more different than what he thinks,' I think in some regards, he’s flying from the hip right now. He’s just saying what’s in his mind. But it was so much more than that. Obviously. There’s way more to a marriage." For her, the notion that she was only in the marriage for Kody’s body is not only laughable but dismissive of the emotional depth she once believed they shared.

Janelle’s dry humor and practicality shine even beyond her reactions to Kody’s remarks. While navigating life post-separation, she made it clear that her children remain her top priority. During a joint podcast appearance with fellow ex-wife Christine Brown, Janelle revealed she plans to keep her last name, explaining, “stay [a] Brown because my kids are Browns, and I never intend to remarry.” Though Janelle has remained coy about the idea of new relationships, her declaration about never marrying again caught many off guard, as reported by ScreenRant.

Janelle Brown isn’t buying ex Kody Brown’s excuses. pic.twitter.com/59OioQ3CUD — E! News (@enews) December 5, 2024

Despite Christine’s successful remarriage to David Wooley, Janelle is choosing a different path, focusing on her independence and her bond with her children. Christine, meanwhile, has also kept the Brown name while adding Wooley to reflect her new era. A sentiment similar to Janelle’s decision to keep the name. While Kody grapples with his perception of past relationships, Janelle’s focus is firmly on her future. Her laughter at his absurd claims about her supposed love for his pecs encapsulates her no-nonsense attitude. Janelle is living life on her own terms, prioritizing her family, her independence, and—most importantly—her happiness.