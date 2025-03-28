Resurfaced clip shows an A-lister running away from Diddy and fans think they know why: "He looks..."

Following Diddy’s arrest, an old clip of a rapper screaming and running away from him has resurfaced raising eyebrows

Following his 16 September 2024 arrest, Sean 'P Diddy' Combs' past controversies are grabbing massive attention. Once known for his extravagant parties, Diddy is now awaiting trial in May, where more shocking revelations about his White parties, or 'freak-offs,' are expected to come to light. However, the Internet has once again unearthed an old clip where a known rapper was seen running away from the hip-hop mogul, and now many seem to understand why.

Travis Scott attends the premiere of Netflix's 'Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly' at Barker Hangar on August 27, 2019 in Santa Monica, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rich Fury)

This resurfaced old footage of Diddy featured none other than Travis Scott, as per Irish Star. In the video, Diddy grabbed Scott around the neck and told fans, "Me and my baby bro, we're here; tomorrow it's time… What are you going to do to that thing, man?" Scott, visibly uncomfortable, backed away as Diddy continued, "Yeah, they better tune in." Scott then ran off-camera, screaming loudly. While the moment was once seen as lighthearted, many now believe the clip suggests Scott was scared or at least intimidated by Diddy.

Travis Scott knew what Diddy meant.💀 pic.twitter.com/88pbGfuvE3 — 𝗔𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼 (@apollovwrld) September 17, 2024

The internet shared their opinions about this awkward interaction on X. One comment read, "Travis running away screaming means something different now," while another said, "Travis running away and screaming should be everyone’s reaction to seeing Diddy." A comment read, "He couldn't face the camera and had to run before Diddy said much." Supporting Scott's running away, a comment stated, "I wouldve ran too cause damn." Another shared, "He looks guilty asf all that looking down avoiding eye contact." A comment stated, "The only correct reaction to Diddy I've seen so far from any celebrity to be fair," while another shared, "He’s so freaky, what a weirdo."

Travis running away and screaming should be everyone’s reaction to seeing Diddy. — Peter Nazario (@itspeternazario) September 18, 2024

Following his controversial arrest, many old clips of Diddy's interactions with other celebrities are grabbing attention. A 2011 video of Justin Bieber and Diddy on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' has resurfaced. Kimmel asks the duo about their friendship and whether they are working on music together. "I think that we have become friends in a strange way," Combs, replied, as per Yahoo! Entertainment. Bieber, then 16, said, "It’s like Rob & Big," referencing skateboarder Rob Dyrdek and his bodyguard, the late Christopher "Big Black" Boykin.

Diddy continued the comparison to Rob & Big, saying, "I’m Big and you're Rob." Sharing about their relationship, Combs added, "He's, to a lot of us, he's like a little brother. He's not afraid to call and ask for advice. He's somebody that industry-wise, the record industry is a strong family. He's somebody that we definitely have our arms around, and we want to protect him because he's genuinely such a nice person besides his talents." Bieber then reached out to shake hands with him as they laughed and pointed at each other. Kimmel jokingly chimed in, "You know, Diddy bought his son a Bentley; maybe he could buy you one also while you’re at it."

Bieber responded to Kimmel’s joke by saying, "He got me a Lamborghini. I haven't gotten it yet, though." Kimmel pressed further, asking, "When is that coming? That Lamborghini? We talked about this last time." Diddy clarified, "The Lamborghini for a day or two and he had access to the house." He then jokingly added, "And he knows better than to be talking about the things that he does with big brother Puff on national television. Everything isn't for everybody." His statement of not talking about things Bieber does with Diddy raised many eyebrows. Reportedly, a resurfaced 2011 clip features Bieber getting a warning from Diddy to keep quiet about their past adventures together. The footage gained major headlines, with many assuming Diddy was threatening a young Bieber.