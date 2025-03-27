Model who attended Diddy’s wild parties exposes several chilling secrets: "We all got into..."

There was a time in the glittery realm of the entertainment industry when attending Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs' parties was viewed as a gateway to elite status. However, since Diddy's September 16, 2024, arrest, the perception surrounding these gatherings has drastically changed. With the intrigue about Diddy's wild 'freak-offs' grabbing major attention, a model has shared her experience at these parties. In addition, the woman has also admitted that attending Diddy's parties was like the 'opportunity of a lifetime,' but it was not without its dark side.

Sean "Diddy" Combs makes an appearance during "The Real White Party" at the Combs' East Hampton estate on September 2, 2007 (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Bryan Bedder)

Former Playboy Bunny Precious Muir shared her experience of attending one of Diddy's white parties in a conversation with The Mirror US. Muir explained that as a model, she was encouraged by her agents and managers to attend parties and network for career opportunities, viewing these events as a chance to advance her career and meet influential people in the industry. She further explained that the events were invite-only and that she was approached by a VIP host who encouraged her to attend. She recalled, "He basically said, 'I host these amazing parties; everything is taken care of; you don't have to worry about anything; we provide accommodation, so when you go to the Hamptons, there is a house you can stay at, which is very beautiful, very lavish, and very stylish, and you don't have to worry about anything; you don't have to pay for anything; everything is covered.'"

Muir further said, "On this particular occasion, I was invited to Diddy's white party, and I was amongst other models that I was just getting to know; some of them I didn't know," she said. "We all got onto this bus, basically taking us from Manhattan to Long Island." The model further shared that she attended Diddy's party to "see where it could take me," but once there, she felt like she and the other models were viewed as "fresh meat."

She explained, "We're very vulnerable. We're young models just starting out; we've not established a name yet. We were just kind of thrown in at the deep end amongst all these people that are well established, very well-known celebrities, and so when we came into the party, people automatically knew that we were new faces, we were new talent, and we were very vulnerable. We were seen maybe as fresh meat, someone new to the business we can manipulate. They could do whatever they wanted to in that regard."

She also described the prevalence of drug use at these parties, stating, "I truly believe that taking drugs was part of the social circle you were in." Muir revealed that drugs were offered to her and her friends "on a regular basis" and described feeling "bullied" when she refused. She continued, "People would persuade them, 'Hey, it's cool; it's the fun thing to do.'" Muir further alleged that some people unknowingly took drugs, sharing, "They would smoke weed not knowing that there was a sprinkle of cocaine in there."

Muir also recounted a terrifying experience where she was drugged at a party for a vodka brand after taking a sip of a drink mixed with vodka and cranberry juice. She felt paralyzed on one side of her face after just one sip and described it as one of the worst experiences of her life. She feared that had she consumed more, she could have died. The incident left a lasting impact on her, influencing her decision to avoid drugs and see it as a form of survival. Muir also noted a troubling pattern among some celebrities where young men and women are taken advantage of.

Muir further continued, "There are drugs involved; there is manipulation involved; there is all sorts of abuse involved in the situation we are in, and not a lot of people have the strength to talk about it because they're scared for their life, their safety, their career could be ended." Notably, Diddy has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his arrest, as per BBC. His trial is set to begin on May 5, with the disgraced rapper facing up to life in prison for racketeering and a minimum of 15 years for sex trafficking if convicted.