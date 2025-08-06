Stephen Colbert lands new gig after 'The Late Show' cancellation — and yes, it’s totally on brand for him

Stephen Colbert was quick to prove that 'stache-ism' can't stop him as he bounced back with new job on another CBS show

The news of CBS canceling 'The Late Show' came as a shock to many, and it also left Stephen Colbert without a job. While rumors are circulating among gossipmongers regarding the true reason for the show's cancellation, it isn't stopping Colbert from making new career moves. If the latest reports are to be believed, the popular host and comedian recently secured an unexpected gig, proving that CBS may have been wrong to cancel 'The Late Show.'

Colbert, who took over from David Letterman in 2015, had his 'Late Show' contract extended through 2026. Despite fan outrage over the show ending in May 2026, Colbert quickly secured a temporary new job on another CBS show, 'Elsbeth.' Reportedly, Colbert is set to guest star in 'Elsbeth' Season 3 as the host of a fictional late-night show called 'Way Late with Scotty Bristol.' Even though Colbert is known for his comedy and hosting work, he also has acting experience, having appeared in shows like 'Girls5Eva' and 'The Office.' However, his role in 'Elsbeth' doesn't demand much of a transformation, as he'll essentially be playing a late-night host, which is something close to his real-life persona, per ScreenRant.

So far, it's unclear how big Colbert's role will be. The show hasn't confirmed if his appearance will be limited to a single episode or if he'll return in a recurring capacity. It's also unknown whether his episode will come early in the season or closer to the finale. Allegedly, some fans believe CBS's cancellation of 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' wasn't just about finances. While the network claims it was a financial decision, others think it may be linked to a recently settled lawsuit involving Paramount and Donald Trump.

Despite the controversy, 'The Late Show' was leading its time slot and even gained viewers between quarters, making its cancellation surprising. With Colbert now returning to CBS in a fictional hosting role, many argue the show should have never been canceled, and there's still time to reverse the decision before his contract ends in 2026. Last month, on July 21, Colbert jokingly suggested that his firing from 'The Late Show' may have been due to his controversial summer mustache, calling it a case of 'stashe-ism.'

Returning from hiatus on July 14 with what he called a "salt and pepper cookie pusher," Colbert jokingly displayed his facial hair in his monologue. Not only that, but the host also got uncomfortably close to the camera while doing so. Though clearly said in pure humor, the joke did add an unexpected element to the news of the show's sudden cancellation, per USA Today.

Colbert said, "I delivered a blistering monologue during which I had the courage to have a mustache. CBS saw my upper lip, and boom! Canceled! Coincidence? Oh, I think not. This is worse than fascism. This is 'stache-ism.'" The host had always sharply criticized Trump and Paramount, but to clear the air, CBS and Paramount released a joint statement where they called Colbert "irreplaceable" and said that his firing was "not related in any way to the show's performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount."