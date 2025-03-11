Stephen Colbert couldn’t believe what Sofia Vergara handed him on live TV: "Going to show you my..."

"That's a neat trick. I have seen bras being taken off before but this..Wow!" Colbert exclaimed all shocked.

'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' witnessed a wild moment, with Sofia Vergara turning up the heat with her debut appearance in 2017. She left a lasting impression with a risqué present, leaving Colbert sweating even with the air conditioners on. During the segment, while discussing her charitable business called Eby, the 'Modern Family' actress made an unexpected move: "I'm going to show you my underwear," she blurted while Colbert gave her a puzzled look. Vergara then pulled out a thong underwear. "Wow!" the comedian reacted, startled. "That's a neat trick. I have seen bras being taken off before, but this... Wow!"

"Hold it. It's clean," the Colombian beauty commanded Colbert to hold the intimate wear. "You take the other side," the comedian responded nervously while holding one end of the thong underwear. Colbert then proceeded to neatly fold it and give it back to the 'Griselda' actress when she surprisingly presented it to him, saying, "You can take it." He then mockingly puts it in his suit pocket, wipes his forehead, and is about to put it into his front pocket when Vergara snatches it from his hands and neatly places it like a handkerchief into his pocket square. Her bossy moves left Colbert bewildered and the audience in splits.

The 'Chef' actress then continued by explaining that she and Colombian businesswoman Renata Black co-founded the women-led intimate company Eby, which translates to "Empowered by You." Vergara confessed that she wasn't interested in investing in the business model initially. "I wasn't interested at all in selling underwear, and I met this girl called Renata Black, and she came to me with an idea on the phone. I get a lot of people telling me, Why don't you join us here, invest in here, or be a spokesperson?" She continued, "So I told her to show me her product. She showed me the underwear, and I loved it."

Sofía Vergara at the 'Griselda' premiere at Callao Cinema on January 09, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Carlos Alvarez)

Vergara disclosed that she decided to put money into Black's company because it had no loss projections and backed a worthwhile cause. She explained that the company donated 10% of the net price to Colombian women in need so they could launch their own businesses or utilize it for personal expenses. "So these are microloans to people?" Colbert asked. Vergara confirmed, adding, "We are giving these loans to women to empower them." She then revealed that her company was open to introducing the same model in the United States for building a women's entrepreneurial community.

The video has since gone viral on YouTube, garnering over 4 million views. Fans doubled down on the fun in the comments section: "Stephen folded that underwear like a professional," an online user wrote in jest. "Calm down, people. She wasn't wearing the underwear—it was simply folded and tucked under," a fan candidly pointed out. "After all the Sofía’s marathons I’ve done, this is the first time I’ve heard of her company and the incredible idea behind it," a viewer gushed. "Sophia is so energetic and warm. She and Stephen have great chemistry. I wish she'd come on the show a lot more," a netizen praised their chemistry.