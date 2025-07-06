Ryan Seacrest drops to the floor mid-game — breaks into dance routine in wild ‘Wheel of Fortune’ moment

"You’re going to do a performance? Dim the lights, and here we go," Ryan Seacrest said enthusiastically.

'Wheel of Fortune' fans were in for a surprise dance performance by game show host Ryan Seacrest, who has taken over Pat Sajak's hosting duties. During an episode of 'Wheel of Fortune' which was released on December 11, 2024, Seacrest hit the floor and performed a mid-game breakdance routine that came out of the blue. In the episode, Seacrest was conducting contestant interviews when he suddenly turned his attention towards a contestant named Kamilah who was sporting a red jumpsuit. As per TV Insider, Seacrest went on to ask Kamilah, “So I play music on the radio; you actually perform music?” Kamilah responded, “You know what? I’m performing it for you today, Ryan, if you’ll allow me."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

Seacrest excitedly asked the game show contestant, "You’re going to do a performance? Dim the lights, and here we go.” Soon after, Kamilah began singing an original rap song that revolved around Seacrest. “R to the Y-A-N Seacrest. He’s always dressed his very best. I’m here on 'Wheel of Fortune' to do my very best. I hope that I pass his test," Kamilah sang. In response, Seacrest didn't just praise Kamilah's rap, but also used the opportunity to flaunt his dancing skills.

Seacrest made his way to the center of the stage and dropped to the floor. He stunned the audience and viewers back home with a full 360-degree spin. Seacrest paused mid-performance and made a peace sign between his legs. Shortly afterward, Seacrest threw up a hand-point in a disco pose, which he held for a couple of seconds. Seacrest then did a rise back up and bunny-hop back over, leaving the audience amazed. Alluding to the Disney theme week on the game show, Seacrest quipped, "You try that, Mickey.”

Later, when a video of Seacrest's break dance was shared on the official Instagram page of 'Wheel of Fortune', fans of the show couldn't help but gush over Seacrest's hidden talent. Many viewers noted that Sajak would have never done what Seacrest did on the show. A netizen wrote, “Ryan can get down!! Say what? I never would if I expected that!!!” Another penned, "Lol, Pat would never! I love it." In agreement, a comment also read, "Although I miss Pat Sajak on the show, I think that Ryan Seacrest is an excellent replacement. I hope he stays on the show for a very long time!!”

Chiming in, a viewer opined, “I really like Ryan as host…not taking anything away from Pat, but he’s more personable with the contestants and down to earth!!” A netizen added, “I won’t lie, when Ryan Seacrest was named host, my eyes rolled so far up in my head that they stuck there. But, he is wonderful in relating to the contestants, and I really like him!” As the comments poured in, one also read, “Ryan gives a fun vibe. Pat was low-key and more formal. You never know what Ryan’s going to do next!! Love him!!”