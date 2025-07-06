‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant gives Ryan Seacrest a good scare — sends him ducking under the table

'Wheel of Fortune' contestants often get overexcited after winning big on the game show. Such was the case with a contestant named Shannon, who gave host Ryan Seacrest a good scare. During a Halloween special episode, Seacrest was startled by the contestant's laughter. The veteran host was genuinely spooked and was seen ducking under the spinning wheel while the studio audience burst into laughter.

During the initial rounds, Shannon played impressively, solving multiple toss-ups and taking the lead on the scoreboard. In the end, Shannon emerged as the big winner of the night with a total of $20,800, advancing also to the Bonus Round. Shannon had the chance to win up to $100,000 and even get a brand new car. During the Bonus Round, Shannon selected 'Phrase' as the category. She joined Seacrest on the stage, and her husband, Tim, cheered loudly as the host picked out her Golden Envelope. But just as Shannon reached the centre of the sets, a loud shrieking laughter echoed through the studio. Seacrest, frightened, ducked behind the spinning wheel to take cover.

As per Market Realist, startled, he asked Shannon, "Was that you?" When the contestant denied it was her, Seacrest remarked, "They should tell me about these things before we do the show. Well, yeah, I'm afraid, all right." Seacrest and Shannon got back to the game, and 'Wheel of Fortune' gave her 'R, S, T, L, N, E,' on the board. Shannon picked 'B, H, C, and A,' and her four-word puzzle read '_ _ _ _ EAR _T _ ELL.'

Before the timer began ticking, Seacrest told Shannon, "Oh, not much more to go with there, but you might just get it. Give it a try here. You'll have 10 seconds to try and solve. Good luck!" Shannon yelled answers like "Can't hear it well" and "Can wear it well." Unfortunately, Shannon got the first word wrong. Seacrest's co-host Vanna White revealed that the correct answer was "You wear it well." Subsequently, Seacrest told Shannon, "So close. You got me excited. I thought you got there. You wear it well. Well done tonight. What a great night, $20,800. Nice to meet you." When Seacrest opened the Golden Envelope, Shannon learned that she missed out on an additional $40,000, which would have taken her total to a whopping $60,000.

Once the episode dropped, fans of the show couldn't help but be amused by Seacrest ducking under the wheel. A netizen penned, "I'm so loving these reactions of Ryan being scared. These are so genuine, and I can tell he didn't know. It was hard to figure out myself." Another echoed, "That reaction killed me." In a similar vein, a comment also read, "Ryan is hilarious."