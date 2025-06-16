13-year-old ‘Wheel of Fortune’ player wins big — but what he does with the money will melt your heart

This young ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant lives his dream — then uses the prize to help someone else

Kaden Nye won hearts with his performance on the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ in 2023. The 13-year-old fulfilled his “lifetime dream” of being on the show and meeting host Pat Sajak. The young contestant appeared on the show during its Teen Week episode and gushed about his love for ‘Wheel of Fortune.’ Nye revealed that he often dressed as Sajak for Halloween. The latter promised to return the favor and dress up as the 13-year-old. Nye ended up winning a total of $19,334 in cash and prizes and a trip to Wyoming.

When asked for his experience, the young teen summed it up as “amazing.” Besides winning a huge amount, Nye won people’s hearts after sharing his bucket list of dreams. He wanted to use the winning amount to move his great-grandmother out of her current home to a more comfortable space. The 13-year-old shared his plan of paying for a new security system and renovations of his great-grandmother’s house. The Delaware native got the entire state cheering and rooting for him. Moreover, his intention to do something for his great-grandparents left the audience in awe of his positivity and kindness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaden Nye (@iamkan723)

Nye competed with fellow teens and immediately stood out as a contestant for being kind to his competitors. According to Delaware Online, viewers showered praise on Nye for his thoughtful behavior. “What an awesome kid!! Some mom is doing a great job homeschooling him. Kaden, you have it all. Congratulations! You made Delaware proud last night!” one Facebook user wrote, as per the outlet. “I watched you Kaden you were star of show. I’m from Milford,” another fan commented. A third social media user congratulated Nye before praising him for his performance.

Wheel of Fortune wasn’t ready for these 8th grade icons😂✨@WheelofFortune pic.twitter.com/lFZ24cPHOD — Maggie Sajak (@MaggieSajak) February 23, 2023

“Your family and friends can be very proud of you. Keep up the great work, and I pray for big things to come to you in your future,” the user added. “'Wheel of Fortune' wasn’t ready for these 8th grade icons,” an X user wrote. In an interview with the outlet, Nye revealed that one of his favorite parts from his ‘Wheel of Fortune’ experience was meeting the other contestants. “I made a whole bunch of friends. Everybody was so nice and kind, and we all got along really well,” he said at the time. Nye went on to reveal that he and his fellow contestants still have a group chat to stay in touch with each other. “I talk to all of them,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delaware Online (@delawareonline)

The boy even took the initiative to hug each competitor after winning the prize, a gesture that was highly appreciated by the viewers. Another aspect of Nye that the fans loved was his desire to do something for his grandmother. “How very sweet that this young man is thinking of his grandma and plans to help her. He was raised right,” one internet user commented. “Great job young man on your experience and win,” another fan congratulated. A third social media user lauded the boy and pointed out that the host had a hard time keeping up with Nye’s energy.