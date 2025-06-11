Is ‘Wheel of Fortune’ getting harder on purpose? Fans slam puzzle makers over controversial round

“If they are going to state something as an occupation, it should have to be a legit occupation. Stupidest puzzle ever," a 'Wheel of Fortune' fan said.

Those who have been watching ‘Wheel of Fortune’ all their lives have noticed some big changes in the game show recently. While the current season airs, die-hard fans have taken to social media to express their frustration over the puzzles given to recent contestants. During the February 25 episode, most contestants seemed visibly confused. Meanwhile, Paulomi Dholakia, from Orlando, Florida, correctly guessed the puzzle, now being called not only tough but also the 'stupidest puzzle ever.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulomi | Desi/Indian magic ✨ (@desigirlpaulomi)

The contestants were given the words “CH_EF H_ _P_NESS OFF_CE_.” Sounding unsure, Dholakia guessed, “Chief Happiness Officer?” to which even host Ryan Seacrest said, “I wasn’t aware that was a thing either, but every company should have one. Don’t you think?” The puzzle was from the ‘Occupation’ category and was a toss-up worth $1,000. Displeased fans quickly took to Reddit. One social media user wrote, “If they are going to state something as an occupation, it should have to be a legit occupation. Stupidest puzzle ever.” Others in r/WheelOfFortune commented, “I guessed the words, but then I was like, nope, can’t be that ... and then it was lol.” Another comment under the thread read, “Puzzle-makers have been playing fast and loose with both the puzzle itself as well as odd category-warping.”

While Dholakia advanced to the Bonus Round, Celina Alvarado from Gilbert, Arizona, gained momentum with a strong performance as the game neared its end. Alvarado eventually won $30,350 along with a trip to Costa Rica. As per TV Insider, Dholakia and Alvarado played against J. Mark Smith, a self-proclaimed “workaholic” from Decaturville, Tennessee. Till the triple toss-up in the reality game show, Dholakia gained $4,000 and Smith earned $2,000. By the final round, Smith had earned $7,100, finishing in third place. Dholakia earned $21,750, while Alvarado also advanced to the Bonus Round. Alvarado selected the ‘Person’ category for the Bonus Round but failed to solve the puzzle: 'Trivia Buff.'

Fans have been upset over 19 straight losses and have begun blaming the producers for making the game too difficult. As per Market Realist, some have even speculated that ‘Wheel of Fortune’ is running out of money. However, this streak was broken by one player, Rachel Granier, who earned $22,200 in cash. Grainer had chosen the category ‘Phrase’ and got the puzzle “_ _ _ R _ _ _ R N E _ _ _ _ _ T S.” After a few attempts, she was able to solve the entire phrase “YOUR JOURNEY AWAITS.” This correct guess helped her win $40,000 from her golden envelope.