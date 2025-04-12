Nick Jonas made one decision on ‘The Voice’ and instantly called himself an 'idiot': 'I'm frustrated...'

"I'm feeling like an idiot," said Nick Jonas after realizing his mistake during a battle round on 'The Voice'

Nick Jonas has to be one of the most beloved judges of 'The Voice,' who joined the panel in Season 18 and Season 20 and once even harshly criticized himself on the show. While the' Jonas Brothers' member failed to secure any significant win on the show, he surely left a mark with his encouraging and easy-going mentoring. However, there was a time when Jonas criticized himself for a rookie move that turned out to be a big mistake for him.

Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers speaks during a SiriusXM Hits 1 Celebrity Session in Miami Beach, Florida (Image Source: Getty Images for SiriusXM | Photo by Emma McIntyre)

During 'The Voice' Season 20 Battle Rounds, Jonas paired Bradley Sinclair and Rachel Mac together. However, in a surprising turn of events, the duo nailed their duet, leaving Jonas regretting the decision. After their performance of Elton John's 'Your Song,' Jonas admitted, "I'm feeling like an idiot having paired you together," because it turned out to be "the best performance we've had in the Battle Round," as per USA Today.

Although Sinclair initially felt "a little bit nervous because that’s a pretty big task to tackle," he and Mac pulled off a powerful and emotional performance that earned a rare standing ovation from all four coaches, Jonas, Blake Shelton, John Legend, and guest coach Kelsea Ballerini (filling in for Kelly Clarkson). Shelton even exclaimed, "Finally, a standing ovation." Kelsea Ballerini was highly impressed by Sinclair and Mac’s duet and wished Clarkson had been there to witness it.

Jonas also praised the performance, declaring, "You just gave the best performance we’ve had in the Battle Round." John Legend quickly agreed, "No question." Legend added, "Honestly, I don’t know how you decide between what we just saw now because they were both perfect." Frustrated by the tough call and the lack of steals or saves left, Jonas said, "I'm frustrated that I have to choose between them." Shelton advised considering Mac's age and the journey ahead of her, suggesting it could be a deciding factor in a close matchup. Drawing from his own experience starting young in the music industry, Jonas then chose Mac as the winner, sharing that the strength of her vocal performance was the key factor.

Notably, Jonas joined 'The Voice' as a coach in Season 18, took a break in Season 19 for Gwen Stefani, and returned for Season 20. However, he announced he'd be leaving again, with Ariana Grande stepping in for Season 21, as per Newsweek. Grande shared her excitement on Twitter with a photo in the red coach's chair, writing, "Surprise!!! I am beyond thrilled, honored, and excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season—season 21 of @nbcthevoice ! @nickjonas, we will miss you." Jonas replied warmly, "Congrats @ArianaGrande! You're going to kill it next season! Welcome to the family."

So excited to welcome Ariana to our Voice family!! https://t.co/jBeq9cLPVj — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 30, 2021

While Jonas didn't publicly give a reason for leaving, his exit aligns with his pattern of only coaching spring seasons. His departure could also be linked to the promotion of his solo album, 'Spaceman.' The Jonas Brothers previously had to cancel their Las Vegas residency in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, and Jonas stepping back from 'The Voice' could also allow them to reschedule their performances.