Luke Bryan couldn’t hold back tears as ‘American Idol’ singer with autism surprised everyone

"It felt like an experience," said Luke Bryan while lauding Sam Finelli's heartfelt performance

Renowned for his warm and supportive mentoring on 'American Idol,' Luke Bryan has earned a reputation as one of the show's most beloved judges. Bryan, who joined the judging panel of the show in 2018, has experienced a wide range of emotions throughout the competition. In one particularly heartfelt moment, the 'Play It Again' singer was so touched by this contestant's performance that he couldn't help but burst into tears.

Luke Bryan is seen on April 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by PG/

Bauer-Griffin)

Back in March 2022 , a 28-year-old cashier from Peachtree Corners, Georgia, Sam Finelli, delivered a deeply emotional audition on 'American Idol,' as per USA Today. The aspiring singer shared how living with autism made his childhood feel isolating. "I was always different as a kid," he said. "It was lonely growing up, but music was like my best friend." Finelli's mother also noted that while he is high-functioning, he struggles to connect with others.

Additionally, Finelli revealed he had only ever sung in local karaoke and had never performed for a real audience. A longtime fan of the show, he confessed, "I kind of shy away from singing with people. Right now, I sing in my bedroom. Right now, I sing in my basement. Right now, I sing in my shower. I'm afraid I’m not good enough... but I wanted to give it a shot." Finelli's first time performing on a major platform wowed the 'American Idol' judges as he sang Kacey Musgraves' 'Rainbow.' His heartfelt performance earned a standing ovation and emotional praise. With tears in his eyes, Finelli assured the judges, "These are happy tears."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Behavioral Health Works (@bhwcares)

Lionel Richie showered support on Finelli as he said, "I want you to know right now we are so proud of you. Sam, you were born enough... You understand me? You are enough." Katy Perry also praised his song choice, saying, "You picked the perfect song," and added, "There's always been a rainbow hanging over your head. All that you have to do is let go of all that fear and that negativity and always sing from your heart. That's all you have to do. And that's exactly what you did just then." Bryan called the performance an unforgettable moment, saying, "It felt like an experience. I love an experience. Thank you for being here."

With his mom by his side, Finelli received three yeses and advanced to the Hollywood round. After Finelli left the room, the judges were visibly emotional. Perry remarked, "Luke Bryan has lost it," as Bryan wiped his eyes. She further added, "If you're going to go ugly cry in the bathroom, me too." Notably, on the March 28 episode, Finelli was eliminated from 'American Idol' Season 20, as per The Sun US. Sharing about his journey, Finelli said, "My audition was the most beautiful adventure I've ever been on." Finelli performed 'Say Something' by A Great Big World in the round and shared, "I come out of my shell when I perform. When I'm singing, I'm just someone else." He added, "I learned that it's okay to be different. It's okay to put yourself out there even though you have a hard time doing it."