Emotional Luke Bryan had a special surprise for ‘American Idol’ singer who couldn't afford shoes

Luke Bryan's sweet gesture to a poor cowboy after noticing the holes in his boots will bring a tear to your eye

Colby Swift walked into the 'Hollywood Week' of 2019 'American Idol' not expecting a miracle to transform his life physically and career-wise. After the then 17-year-old mesmerized the judges with his rendition of Cody Jinks' 'Cast No Stones' during the audition round, Swift advanced to the next challenge. The teen's moving cover of Freddy Fender’s 'Before the Next Teardrop Falls', which was dedicated to his sister, earned him a standing ovation and a generous gift from Luke Bryan. As Swift was celebrating backstage, Bryan was worried about the soles of his boots having holes. "Well, we can give him a pair of new ones," Lionel Richie suggested. However, Bryan had other plans once he called Swift and the other contestants back on stage.

Bryan began by summoning the teen contestant to the spotlight, “Colby, can you show the camera the bottom of your shoes there?” the country music star requested, before surprising the young boy. “Wouldn’t be a 12D, would it?” “I mean, whatever fits,” Swift replied. “Well, I’m a 12D, and I’ll solve that little problem,” Bryan remarked and proceeded to remove his cowboy boots and hand them over to Swift. “So, Colby, those boots are made for walking to the next round,” Bryan announced to the emotional teen. “That was crazy,” Swift reacted. “I never thought I’d get a standing ovation, man. To have Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie stand up for me — that’s a blessing, man — and the whole crowd. I never thought I’d do that.”

As per the Daily Mail, earlier in the auditions, Swift had revealed that his mother had abandoned him and his siblings when he was only ten, and music was a healing source for him. Unfortunately, Bryan's lucky boots didn't work out, the teen was eliminated during the group round when he forgot the lyrics to Bruno Mars‘ 'Grenade.' “They told me those boots were your lucky boots, and then you put my boots on and this happens,” Bryan addressed him after the exit. “I am leaving with my head held high — and Luke Bryan’s boots,” Swift reacted. “They’re my boots now. They ain’t yours no more.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colby Lee Swift (@colbyswiftofficial)

Fans couldn't pass the generous moment, the video has since garnered over four million views. "I hate that they say 'poor cowboy.” He may not have a lot of money, but he is rich where it counts. Love this guy, hope he goes far in life, hopefully he gets discovered," a viewer wished. "Why can't this world have more people like this kid in it?? Much respect for you dude!! Cherish them boots," a fan chimed. "Damn I love Luke Bryan! Not too many Good Ole boys left. He's all heart," an online user gushed. "Not a huge fan of country music, but seeing this man literally take the boots off his feet for this young guy in need is absolutely an amazing show of character, and earns him every ounce of my respect," another fan complimented. Swift has since moved on to performing at local gigs and events.