Josh Groban was so impressed by this ‘American Idol’ singer — he would pay to see her perform

Josh Groban served as a guest mentor on ‘American Idol’—but never thought he’d leave as a fan

Broadway star and multi-platinum singer Josh Groban doesn't shy away from giving compliments. During the tenth episode of 'American Idol' Season 23, the remaining 12 of the Top 24 took over the stage and delivered some spectacular performances. In the episode, Groban served as guest mentor alongside artist-in-residence Jelly Roll. For the Top 24, contestant Amanda Barise, who sees herself as the underdog in the ABC singing competition, selected a song that she felt "embodies my time on the show." Barise and her band stunned everyone with their powerful rendition of 'Defying Gravity' from 'Wicked.'

During the rehearsals, Barise stated more than once that Groban was her first crush. On the other hand, the 'You Raise Me Up' hitmaker told Barise that her singing videos from 'American Idol' had popped up on his Instagram feed. According to a report by USA Today, after wrapping up the rehearsals, Groban gushed over Barise and went on to say, "Amanda is a vocal technician. There’s very little she can’t do."

Following her performance, Barise received a standing ovation from the esteemed judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood. As per Mass Live, when Richie was asked to share his feedback on Barise's performance, he quipped, "All right, drop the mic. You were so in the pocket. When I say to you, the band and you were one unit, and then, you just stretched out, but let me just say this, that was an amazing performance, and let me say to everybody out there in television land. Vote."

Soon after, Underwood chimed in, "I'm just in awe. You feel like you're an artist, a superstar, ready to go. I would pay money to go see you. I would buy your album. I would stream the crap out of your songs. Like, you're amazing, and I feel like every single time you take the stage, you feel more and more comfortable. Like, you look more like a superstar every single time I see you, and that's incredible. You're incredible."

At last, Bryan said, "I don't know what Jelly Roll is doing in the mentoring, but, come on, Roll." Soon after, Barise cut Bryan mid-sentence and exclaimed, "He's giving us that sauce." Then, Bryan continued, "Well, listen, it's really great and so awesome to have him and Josh do this night. I mean, Lionel, and I have, we've been coming to Hawaii, and you have that performance that kind of bookend and cap off what I think has been our best Hawaii experience we've ever had."

Shortly afterward, Ryan Seacrest, the show's host, uttered, "And I got to go to Groban on this. I knew you blushed when you met him. I think I see you blushing through your beard after that performance." At that point, Groban praised Barise by saying, "You are unlimited. Everything you do is extraordinary. I’ll be your fan, and I’ll be watching from the sidelines, and I’ll be cheering you on every step of the way. Congratulations, that was awesome." Barise, who was apparently on cloud nine after getting the great compliment, exclaimed, "Thank you, Mr. Josh Groban."