A 'Dancing With the Stars' champ just revealed the two pairings she’s dying to see next season

'Dancing With the Stars' former pro dancer Lindsay Arnold debuted on the reality talent show as the youngest ballroom dancer in 2013. She swept the Mirror Ball trophy during the twenty-fifth season with singer-actor Jordan Fisher in 2017. However, after almost a decade, she decided to step away from the stage in 2022 to enjoy a quiet married life in Utah. Recently, Arnold has been grabbing the limelight for a different reason; she has been manifesting her dream celebrity pairing on DWTS season 34, and she gushed about wanting to see 'Twilight' star Taylor Lautner with his wife, Taylor Dome.

“I love them as a couple; I think they’re so fun,” she told Parade in an exclusive. “They’ve done a couple of interviews with people from the show. I know they did a podcast with Val [Chmerkovskiy] and Jenna [Johnson Chmerkovskiy], and I think a husband-wife dynamic where they’re both competing is always so much fun," she added, referring to the Launter podcast 'The Squeeze.' The couple has been known to post entertaining TikTok and dance reels on their social media, attracting a large number of fans.

Taylor Lautner doing backflips at a Taylor Swift ‘Eras Tour’ concert film screening. pic.twitter.com/l9LS0UP30J — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 14, 2023

Lindsay has one more famous pair on her mind, which is closer to home. Her younger sister, Rylee Arnold, participated as a pro for season 34 and ended in fourth place. The mother of two wishes to see her sibling with the newly announced celebrity contestant, wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin. “I would love to see that,” the former pro dancer expressed. “Robert has been someone who’s been on my list of 'he needs to be on the show for a while' now. His personality, the fact that his older sister Bindi did it, and he got to watch her, so he understands what it takes to do the show."

She continued, "I think whoever gets him is going to be in really good shape, and, of course, I hope that Rylee would get that opportunity. I think they would be such a fun pairing together, so I would love to see it." It looks like Rylee has been taking cues from her elder sister, since in an exclusive with Access Hollywood, the young ballroom professional admitted that it has been her "dream" to be paired with Irwin. Meanwhile, the 21-year-old Australian zookeeper had an incredible answer when asked, "Who would he choose to be his dancing partner?" Irwin went with Rylee and called her a genuine and warm personality.

“For some reason, I had this thought that Robert Irwin was going to be my partner because I kind of had put it out into the atmosphere,” Rylee had previously told Us Weekly. She went on to reveal that the pair had generated quite the hype on social media, and fans wanted the two on DWTS since season 33. “People were talking about it so much. People were tagging me in things. So, I was like, ‘It could be them,'” Arnold explained. “But at that point, I’m literally like, ‘I have no idea.’ And I did not know any of the celebrities until I was in the show.” Now, since the official announcement for season 34 is underway, it will be interesting to see Rylee and Irwin competing for the Mirror Ball trophy together.