A mother broke every rule to get her daughter on the ‘AGT’ stage — and even Simon Cowell couldn’t say no

While the moment was awkward, things eventually turned around, making for an unforgettable 'AGT' moment.

With each new episode of 'America's Got Talent,' Season 20, excitement is mounting high. However, the latest episode brought unexpected drama, leaving the judges speechless when a mother walked on the stage unannounced to nominate her daughter for a surprise performance. What unfolded felt like a scene straight out of a movie, with Simon Cowell stopping the act midway. While the moment was awkward, things eventually turned around, making for an unforgettable 'AGT' moment.

(L-R) Howie Mandel, Mel B, Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell 'AGT' 2025 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @agt)

In one of the most chaotic moments of 'America’s Got Talent' Season 20, a woman named Kerry Wilson nominated her unsuspecting daughter, Anna Wilson, for an impromptu audition. Reportedly, Kerry, sitting in the audience, mysteriously disappeared, only to reappear on stage, pleading with the judges to let her daughter perform, per Collider.

Anna, clearly shocked, was encouraged by Cowell to prepare something backstage. Despite expressing her discomfort to host Terry Crews, Anna returned to sing 'Make You Feel My Love,' which Cowell quickly stopped, calling it boring. She then switched to 'My Church' by Maren Morris. Though her singing was considered average, the judges pushed her through to the next round.

It became obvious that the entire event had some level of coordination between Kerry and the show's producers, making it less spontaneous than it appeared. Still, it left viewers elated, with many showering love on Kerry and Anna under the comment section of the YouTube video. A fan commented, "That's a mother showing her daughter that she absolutely believes in her," while another noted, "Impressed that she's only 21 and already has such a warm, round tone to her voice. Looking forward to hearing more from Miss Anna." Meanwhile, a fan remarked, "What a sweet mom you got there so supportive in your!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by America's Got Talent - AGT (@agt)

In the same episode, the final golden buzzer of the season was awarded to The BoykinZ, an Atlanta-based sister quartet made up of Kylan, Anale, Nytere, and Alona. Talking about their love for the Spice Girls, Kylan said, "Growing up, the Spice Girls were one of our influences. We love a group of women that celebrated their individuality... That's what the Spice Girls did for us," per Parade. Meeting Mel B backstage made the moment even more meaningful for the girls as Anale gushed, "I have a doll. I have a Mel B doll," to which Nytere jokingly added, "It was my doll, but she has it," per NBC.

The group impressed the audience and judges by taking the stage with their original country-meets-R&B track 'Fell in Love with a Cowboy.' Crews called it "like The Supremes meet country," while Howie Mandel asked, "Is that an original song?" Upon hearing it was, he said, "Wow! I love the blending of country music and rhythm and harmony. I think we’re watching the blastoff of a brand-new career." Mel B raved, "Sofia, you and I got on our feet." Sofia Vergara added, "It looks like you have worked hard for this. I think people in America are going to love you."

Cowell called it "almost a perfect audition" and added, "You’re going to be stars. Seriously." Mel B, who had already used her Golden Buzzers, turned to Mandel and pleaded, "I dare you, please." But before he could respond, host Crews ran down and hit his second Golden Buzzer of the season, a first for him.