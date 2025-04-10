Katy Perry turned into a fangirl when a football star sang on ‘American Idol’ — and she didn't hide it

"My grandma is the reason why I'm here. I really didn't believe in myself at all, music-wise," the former athlete confessed.

Katy Perry got goosebumps and lived a fangirl moment when former NFL player Blake Proehl came by for 'American Idol' season 22 auditions. The past wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings revealed that his grandmother, who also accompanied him, encouraged him to pursue his musical talents. Proehl rendered a soulful cover of Brett Young's 'In Case You Didn't Know.' After giving Proel a standing ovation, Perry, who had been sitting wide-eyed and in amazement the entire time, went over to him like a giddy fan to get an autograph. "Oh. Just sign right here. Your autograph," she said while handing him the paper and pen. "You're not allowed to leave the show," she remarked after leaving Proehl surprised and blushing.

During the introduction, the young NFL player revealed that his football career had been cut short due to physical injury. "I know everything that has happened has prepared you for this moment," his mother can be seen encouraging him in the clip. "I'm a little anxious. I'm not used to this at all. So I'm very, very excited, though, I promise," he told the judges. "What are you used to?" Perry prodded. After that, the video showcases throwback photos of Proehl and his voiceover stating that he was cast out from the league after three years of participation.

"My dad played in the league for about 17 years. And I grew up and kind of dedicated everything to football, and my dream was to make it to the NFL. And I signed with the Minnesota Vikings," he told host Ryan Seacrest. "And so, how did you end up here from there?" Seacrest quizzed. "I went through a really tough injury, so. I tore a bunch of stuff.

I don't want to get graphic," Proehl confessed. The segment then focused on his grandmother. "My grandma is the reason why I'm here. I really didn't believe in myself at all, music-wise. And she's the reason why I have any confidence at all to be in this room," the young athlete confessed.

"Listen, every grandma thinks that their grandchildren are great, but you're right." Perry complimented Proehl's grandmother for encouraging his skills. She went on to predict that the former NFL player could end up being in the top ten if mentored right. The Charlotte native made it to the top 24, but unfortunately, his journey was cut short during the rounds for the top 20. After being eliminated from 'American Idol,' Proehl took advantage of his rising popularity and released several hit singles on Spotify. His latest single, 'Crazy Stupid Love,' garnered enough attention.

The self-taught musician confessed that he started to enjoy music as a healing process while recuperating from his football-related injuries. "(Music) is something that came out of the blue, and it's a really pure form of me — Blake," he told the Star Tribune. "Nobody else in my family did this. I'm always constantly being compared to my dad or my brother, and music is literally just me and myself at its core."