‘American Idol’ judges rejected this 14-year-old singer — but gave him something more valuable than a yes

For the unversed, ‘American Idol’ contestants must be between 15 and 29 years old at the time of their audition

Participating in 'American Idol' is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for aspiring singers. Over the last 23 Seasons, many talented contestants have succeeded in impressing the judging panel, while others faced rejection. In one such moment, the judges turned down a 14-year-old singer. However, to uplift the spirit of the contestant, a judge shared their own story of rejection, making for an endearing 'American Idol' moment.

(L-R) Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, and Ryan Seacrest pose for a photo during the 'American Idol' Photo Call in NYC (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola)

During an episode of 'American Idol' Season 23, 14-year-old Kase Tippens from Oklahoma performed 'Wondering Why' by The Red Clay Strays. Judge Luke Bryan praised his performance, saying, "That was beautifully 14," per MassLive. However, he failed to impress the judges to earn a "Yes" to secure a spot in the next round. Soon, Carrie Underwood stepped in and offered encouragement by sharing her own experience, telling Tippens, "When I was 15, I had a chance with a big record label and it didn't work out. And it was the best thing for me," urging him to keep pushing forward.

Tippens later expressed his motivation on Instagram, writing, "This is just the beginning. I have big dreams and big goals, and I'm more motivated than ever to chase them down. I can't wait to see what's next, and I'm so grateful to have y'all on this journey with me." Notably, the episode also featured a montage of emotional rejections, including Underwood bowing her head and saying, "I'm sorry," and one contestant telling the judges, "I want it really, really bad." Bryan reminded them that "no's are a part of this business," while another contestant promised, "I'll be back."

While Tippens failed to make it into the next round, there was a contestant who left the show on his own accord. The popular singer and former 'American Idol' contestant Benson Boone auditioned for Season 19 in 2021. The 'Beautiful Things' singer impressed the judges with a powerful cover of Aidan Martin's 'Punchline,' per Betches. Katy Perry was especially moved, telling him, "I'm going to tell you something that you may not believe. But if you believe it, it might happen. I see American Idol and I see you. I see you winning American Idol, if you want to." However, before Perry's prediction could come true, Boone quit 'American Idol' before the live shows.

While it seemed like a strange decision then, it clearly paid off, as he's since opened for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, earned a Best New Artist Grammy nomination, and scored one of the most streamed songs of the year. In a 2022 interview on The Zach Sang Show, Boone opened up about why he quit 'American Idol,' saying, "The reason I quit American Idol is because I wanted to do music. I don't want people to be like, 'Oh, Benson Boone. American Idol blew him up. That's where he comes from.'"

Boone explained that he wanted to be known for writing "smash hits" rather than being labeled as a product of the show, even though he hadn't written a single song when he left. "I think I'm a big risk taker and that's how I've been my whole life," he said, likening it to taking chances in sports or cliff jumping. Boone also credited his parents for backing his bold decision as he revealed, "They just believed in me. I really thought I could do it."