Fans saw a very different side of Jimmy Fallon during his interview with Billie Eilish: "No weird..."

Jimmy Fallon, usually known for his laughter, surprised fans with a heartfelt interview with Billie Eilish that left them in tears

Over the years, Jimmy Fallon has often burst into laughter on 'The Tonight Show', but his interview with Billie Eilish in 2024 was different. Even before Eilish took her seat, Fallon was already praising her and even became emotional while discussing her music. This interview stood out to fans, who noticed Fallon's heartfelt approach. The incident occurred when he discussed how he was moved by the song 'What Was I Made For?' from the 'Barbie' movie.

At the beginning of their conversation, Fallon expressed his admiration for the song. Fallon said, "What Was I Made For is song of the year, I'm calling it. I took my kids to see Barbie and I'm waiting for your song. When it came on, it knocked me out. It was the perfect scene. I was trying not to cry in front of the whole theater. I was just weeping like a baby. It was unbelievably beautiful."

His reaction felt sincere, and unlike his usual interviews, he looked visibly emotional. Eilish then shared details about how the song came to be and expressed that she, too, felt it was a perfect match for the film.

Fans were quick to praise Fallon for his genuine approach. One viewer commented on the YouTube video, "Jimmy was so much more authentic and open in this interview than normal. No weird interruptions or fake laughs. It was really nice. He’s a music nerd at heart." Another fan wrote, "I was holding back tears throughout this entire interview. The sincerity of Jimmy touched me in a very unexpected way. And Billie's response - this conversation feels like coming home. Like we're all friends after all, like we're all the same, just as Billie described." Fallon’s prediction about Eilish’s success proved true. She won an Oscar for Best Original Song and became the youngest person to win multiple Academy Awards. Overwhelmed by the moment, she took a second to compose herself before delivering her speech on the huge stage.

Eilish said, "Thank you so much to the Academy. I feel like—I just didn’t think this would happen. I was not expecting this. I feel so incredibly lucky and honored." She continued, "Thank you to Greta—where did you go? I love you! Thank you for this. I’m so thankful for this song and for this movie, and the way that it made me feel. And this goes out to everyone who was affected by the movie and how incredible it is. And I want to thank my team and my parents. I love you guys so much." This victory secured her a triple crown, consisting of an Oscar, Grammy, and Golden Globe, as reported by Egypt Today.

Billie Eilish attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth)

Although her chat with Fallon was warm and heartfelt, not all interviews have gone as smoothly. During a past appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Eilish was criticized for not knowing who Van Halen was. She later addressed this during a follow-up conversation with Kimmel. Eilish recalled, "Wait, really quick, do you remember last time I was here? And you made me look a little stupid. I thought it was funny because I was playing along, and everybody thought I was actually serious and didn’t know anything. I did know [them]. Yes, there was a lot things you asked, and I was like, ‘I don’t know,'” she said jokingly, Entertainment Weekly reported.